WARMINSTER TWP, PA— On July 14, 2022, a vehicle struck a business in Warminster Township and police are now searching for the driver. Surveillance footage shows that at 9:11 AM this date, a dark-colored sedan drove up to the building and hit the side of it. The impact caused significant damage to the door and sent debris flying into the parking lot. Fortunately, no one was injured in the collision.

WARMINSTER, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO