Dayton, OH

City of Dayton reinstates mask requirement for city employees

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
DAYTON — The City of Dayton is again requiring city employees to wear masks as Montgomery County continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

In a message sent to employees this week, city manager Shelley Dickstein said that effective July 18, city personnel were required to wear face masks or coverings when in city buildings and city vehicles.

“The risk of the spread of COVID is high, and we are seeing increasing numbers of cases in our City workforce,” Dickstein’s message read.

Montgomery County’s COVID-19 community level was upgraded to a high level last week. Public health officials said the two-week incident rate for the week ending July 15 was 8.5 times higher compared to this time last year.

Visitors in city facilities are encouraged to wear masks in city facilities and will be offered masks, but are currently not required to wear them.

“We need to take precautions to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19,” Dickstein said.

The city suspended its previous mask requirement for employees in March.

Hoosiers for Freedom
3d ago

And people will just comply….every Dayton employee should refuse to work. Wearing a mask offers no protection to you or others around you. Complete waste of time.

Reply
6
Jon Gotti
2d ago

DO NOT CONSENT. DO NOT COMPLY. UNITED NON-COMPLIANCE IS THE ONLY WAY FORWARD. this was NEVER about a virus.

Reply
3
 

