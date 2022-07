WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was injured in a stabbing on Friday in the 1700 block of Polk Street, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department. WFPD officials said the caller was sitting on the porch of her cousin’s house when her common-law-husband, a 36-year-old man, approached her. An argument reportedly started between the two, and the suspect threatened her with a knife.

