Excessive Heat Played Role In Lehigh Valley Man's Death: Coroner

Sweltering temperatures along the east coast have contributed to the death of a man in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said. Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

Sweltering temperatures along the east coast have contributed to the death of a man in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said.

Thomas E. Bunting, 73, of Allentown, suffered from excessive heat exposure complicated by underlying medical conditions, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Bunting was pronounced dead at home on Thursday, July 21 at 4:12 pm., officials said.

His cause of death was determined to be complications of insulin-dependent diabetes and hyperthermia, the coroner's office said.

Temperatures were expected to reach 96 degrees in the coming days.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.