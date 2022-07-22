ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Excessive Heat Played Role In Lehigh Valley Man's Death: Coroner

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rtBEV_0gp6wNnw00
Sweltering temperatures along the east coast have contributed to the death of a man in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said. Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

Sweltering temperatures along the east coast have contributed to the death of a man in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said.

Thomas E. Bunting, 73, of Allentown, suffered from excessive heat exposure complicated by underlying medical conditions, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Bunting was pronounced dead at home on Thursday, July 21 at 4:12 pm., officials said.

His cause of death was determined to be complications of insulin-dependent diabetes and hyperthermia, the coroner's office said.

Temperatures were expected to reach 96 degrees in the coming days.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Police Shoot Snake, Save Man in Lehigh County

A Pennsylvania man was unconscious, a 15-foot-snake wrapped around his throat and choking the life out of him. That's when police arrived in the nick of time, fatally shooting the snake in the head and releasing its death grip. It happened last week in rural Fogelsville where the 28-year-old man kept snakes as pets. A police spokesman said it was probably among the most horrific calls they've had to respond to.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

33-Year-Old Stabbed Friday in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, PA – A 33-year-old man was stabbed at around 5:41 pm in the area of 31st and Berger Street. Police arrived to find the man bleeding from a stab wound ane he was transported to the hospital by Allentown EMS. Police did not say how the man was stabbed and have not released any information regarding motives. No suspects have been identified at this time.
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allentown, PA
City
Home, PA
County
Lehigh County, PA
Times Leader

Two men pull driver from burning vehicle on turnpike

JENKINS TWP. — Two men from Bucks County removed a Lehighton man from his burning vehicle after it crashed into a tree on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Sunday, state police at Pocono reported. State police in a news release reported Michael Walowy and George Hockins...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coroner
Daily Voice

ANIMAL CRUELTY: Missing Buffalo Found Shot Dead, Reward Offered: Pennsylvania State Police

A missing buffalo that had been missing for a month was found dead with a rifle wound in a field in western Pennsylvania on Friday, July 15, authorities say. The farmer began searching for the buffalo when it did not show up to be fed at a farm on Mickle Hollow Road in Bloomfield Township around 6:30 a.m. June 15, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Environment
WBRE

Accused killer out on bail in Monroe County

STROUDSBURG, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is out on bail after police say he brutally killed a woman and her unborn child over four decades ago. Luis Colon spent his morning looking up at the sunrise talking to his sister, Evelyn. “We miss you so much” Many know her as Beth Doe, the pregnant […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

One Shot In Darby Town Center Parking Lot: Report

One person was shot in a Delaware County shopping center parking lot over the weekend, 6abc reports. Details remained scarce in the shooting on the 100 block of South McDade Boulevard outside the Save-A-Lot in the Darby Town Center around 10 p.m. Sunday, July 24, the outlet says. The victim's...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

SEPTA train fatally hits person at Pennbrook station in Lansdale

LANSDALE, Pa. – A SEPTA train fatally struck an individual Sunday morning at the Pennbrook station in Lansdale, Montgomery County. A representative for SEPTA said the train operator was unable to stop the train in time to avoid hitting the person. The train was headed to Center City Philadelphia.
LANSDALE, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police: Driver in LCBC bus crash had medical emergency

Pennsylvania State Police say the bus driver involved in a crash last year that injured dozens of people from a Lancaster County church had a medical emergency. The bus was returning to Lives Changed By Christ's Manheim Campus from a retreat when it veered off Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County and crashed in a wooded area on Sept. 19, 2021.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
321K+
Followers
48K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy