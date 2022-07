When the Tampa Bay Lightning extended Mikhail Sergachev to an eight-year, $68 million contract at the start of free agent and shortly after trading Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators, they did so knowing that Sergachev was not only a big part of their recent success but an even larger part of their future. Now, Lightning fans are just hoping he can live up to that contract and it doesn’t become a hindrance the way other contracts like Alex Killorn or Tyler Johnson’s did after a few years.

