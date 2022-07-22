Alabama Original: Mrs. Carol Guntersville Chick fil a

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman area golden agers, with fresh popcorn in hand, chattered with anticipation before viewing “Big Fish” at Daystar Church Thursday. All seniors were invited, and the event was attended by senior centers throughout the county. Residents from assisted living facilities were also in attendance. The big screen, venue and popcorn were donated by Daystar, and Pepsi Cola provided drinks. Said Daystar Cullman Campus Pastor Ory Hampton to the seniors, “I just want to say that, on behalf of me, on behalf of our staff and all of Daystar Church, thank you. You are truly special to us. I want...

