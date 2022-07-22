ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Lane closures this weekend on Canton Road Connector at I-75 bridge

By Larry Felton Johnson
cobbcountycourier.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Georgia Department of Transportation announced in a press release that contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation will install lane closures on State Route 5/Canton Road Connector at I-75 this weekend in Cobb County. The press release described the scope and schedule of the work as follows:. Contractors...

cobbcountycourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb to hold virtual meeting on extending the Noonday Creek Trail

Cobb County posted the following information on its Facebook page about a virtual meeting on June 27 at 6:30 p.m. to introduce a study being conducted of extending the popular Noonday Creek Trail:. Cobb County recently launched a study to examine the possibility of extending the Noonday Creek Trail from...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Town Center at Cobb to host Caffeine & Octane car show

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One of America’s largest monthly car shows will be held at Kennesaw’s Town Center at Cobb Aug. 7. The Caffeine & Octane Atlanta car show was previously held at Road Atlanta and typically boasts over 1,000 vehicles, including exotics, British vehicles and convertibles. The...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cobb County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Cobb County, GA
Traffic
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
cobbcountycourier.com

Public comments on the Cobb County 2040 Comprehensive Plan open through July 29

Cobb County posted the following announcement about the deadline for public comment on the Cobb County 2040 Comprehensive Plan update:. Have your voice heard as Cobb County plans for the future! The Community Development Agency is accepting public comments through Friday, July 29, on the 5-year Update to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The 2040 Comprehensive Plan is a long-range, community-designed growth strategy that will continue to make Cobb County an attractive place to invest, conduct business, and raise a family. This update was initiated on October 12, 2021. The 5-year update is mandated by the State of Georgia and ensures the current needs, goals, and policies of the plan are still relevant. After an extensive community engagement program, a draft version of the 5-year update is available for review and comment.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Garbage transfer station in South Cobb among 45 new business licenses taken out in Cobb County over the past week

There were a total of 45 new business licenses issued in Cobb County between July 17 and July 24, 2022, with a roughly even distribution across various parts of the county. Perhaps the most notable was a license for a garbage and waste transfer station on 7041 Delta Circle, Austell, in South Cobb near Six Flags. The facility requires approval by the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, according to the license spreadsheet.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Bear sighting in Fulton County, police urge caution

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Alpharetta police want residents to proceed with caution after receiving numerous calls regarding a bear roaming through the city. The bear, officials said was struck by a vehicle and fled into the woods behind the Hotel at Avalon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 75#Getting On#Seatbelts#Gdot
WGAU

Three people jump from burning boat on Lake Lanier

Two of the three people who jumped from a burning boat on Lake Lanier were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville for treatment of what were described as minor injuries. Hall County Fire Rescue battled the blaze that burned a boat off Holiday Marina. From WSB TV…. Two...
GAINESVILLE, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Power outage at the Cobb County jail

MARIETTA, GA — Today, a section of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office’s Adult Detention Center is experiencing a power outage due to a water leak. A vendor has been onsite working to return power and will continue until the issue is resolved. The Sheriff’s Office is providing...
COBB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Atlanta Civic

Guitar found in middle of intersection of 10th St NW and Holly St NW. Left with Georgia Tech Police

Guitar found in middle of intersection of 10th St NW and Holly St NW. Left with Georgia Tech PoliceSamarium149. Fell off the back of a car at around 11:50 AM. If this is yours, contact GT Police at (404) 894 - 2500 (not Atlanta police, the university's police. I'm a grad student). Dropped it off with them just now. They're also looking into possible camera footage of the intersection to find the owner as well. (u/Samarium149)
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

These are the 10 wealthiest counties in Georgia

A new study has revealed the 10 wealthiest counties in the state of Georgia. The study uses metrics like per capita investment income, median home value, and per capita income to make its determinations. According to the study from SmartAsset, residents in Fulton County rank among the wealthiest in Georgia....
GEORGIA STATE
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Cartersville (GA)

In Bartow County, Georgia, United States, lies the wonderful city of Cartersville. The city, first referred to as Birmingham, was established in 1832 by English Americans. In 1854, the town’s name was changed to Cartersville, and in 1872, Cartersville was made a city. Cartersville has been the county seat of Bartow county since 1867.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Two people injured in boat fire on Lake Lanier

HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Hall County Fire and Rescue were called to a boat fire at Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Officials said when first responders got there a boat was fully engulfed emitting black smoke in the no wake zone near dock M.
HALL COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Lasting Restaurant Trends in 2022 in Cobb County

[This is the latest of Brian Benefield’s Second Helpings columns, highlighting food in Cobb County. To read more of his reviews, follow this link]. Covid-19 has affected many businesses in the last few years, but the restaurant industry has been hit with Hulk-like force. People who choose this business as their life’s work are crafty and intelligent, and the pandemic brought out their ingenuity to the fullest.
COBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy