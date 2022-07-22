ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maquoketa, IA

3 killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park identified

By Dustin Nolan, Bryan Bobb, Trae Harris, Matt Holderman
ourquadcities.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: The victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety: Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6. All were from Cedar Falls. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all...

www.ourquadcities.com

ourquadcities.com

Iowa town pays tribute to victims of Maquoketa Caves shooting

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Friday’s tragedy rocked the entire state but for Cedar Falls residents they were struck at their core. “Just really unthinkable emotions we are dealing with right now for something we are not mentally prepared for and you never can be,” said the city’s mayor Rob Green.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fundraiser For 9-Year-Old Survivor of Shooting At Maquoketa Caves State Park

(Cedar Falls, IA) — Relatives have set up a fundraiser to create a trust fund for the nine-year-old boy who survived the shootings at a state park that killed his parents and younger sister. State investigators say, Sarah Schmidt, her husband Tyler, and their six-year-old daughter Lula of Cedar Falls were killed Friday morning while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Cedar Falls Mayor Bob Green shared in a Facebook post that nine-year-old Arlo Schmidt had “survived the attack and was safe.” A cousin of the family set up a go-fund-me account for the boy, and by Sunday evening, more than 163 thousand dollars had been donated. The suspected shooter was a 23-year-old from Nebraska who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area of the park, some distance from the campground.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Motorcycle rider killed in northeast Iowa crash

Show You Care: Two Iowa City women hope to help alcoholics with new facility. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick spoke to the women about what they still need to make this dream a reality, in tonight's Show You Care Spotlight. Local Hy-Vees raising money for Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa State Patrol warns of the '100 deadliest days of Summer'

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County held their summer recruiting event at Diamond Dreams in North Liberty on Saturday. Members of Cedar Falls community react after Maquoketa Caves shooting. Updated: 3 hours ago. People in Cedar Falls are mourning the loss of three members of a local family today.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Man injured by train in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A man was injured by a train in downtown Cedar Rapids early Sunday morning. Few details about the incident have been confirmed by officials. Cedar Rapids Police told Iowa's News Now on Sunday that at 2:22 a.m. emergency crews found the man in the 400 block of 1st Ave S.E.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Gunman kills 3 at rural Iowa state park

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Three people died at Maquoketa Caves State Park following a shooting early Friday morning. The suspected gunman is also dead, police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 6:30 a.m. and later found three people dead at the park, located 60 miles east of Cedar Rapids.
KCRG.com

Victims named in deadly Maquoketa shooting

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone stabbed a man in the chest. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County hold recruiting event. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County held their summer recruiting event at Diamond Dreams in North Liberty on Saturday. Members of Cedar Falls community...
MAQUOKETA, IA
iowa.media

THREE FOUND DEAD AT MAQUOKETA CAVES CAMPGROUND

THREE PEOPLE WERE FOUND SHOT TO DEATH IN THE CAMPGROUND AT MAQUOKETA CAVES STATE PARK EARLY THIS (FRIDAY) MORNING. AUTHORITIES SAY A SUSPECT HAS BEEN FOUND DEAD OF A SELF-INFLICTED GUNSHOT WOUND. RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS. PARKDEATHS OC………SOQ :30. The post THREE FOUND DEAD...
KCCI.com

Iowa State Patrol: Rollover crash kills two, injures another

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa — Officials are investigating a crash that killed two people and injured another. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened Friday at 8:15 p.m. in Cerro Gordo County. The patrol says the driver of the vehicle was traveling northbound on 1st Avenue near 330th...
WQAD

'Recycle Like a Rockstar' event in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport got some music on the riverfront while doing a little cleaning Saturday. Volunteers gathered for what was called the Recycle Like a Rockstar event. People sorted trash from the Mississippi River to recycle. It was through nonprofit group Living Lands & Waters. The organization prides...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Gun violence in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The City of Davenport has launched a new way that the municipality and police will work with the community to find solutions to address gun violence. So far this year, Davenport has had three homicides, 19 non-fatal shootings, and 97 shots-fired incidents. In the last 4 years, 2020 had the most homicides at 12 as well as the most shots-fired incidents at 282. 2021 saw the most shootings with a victim at 44.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Stabbing in Central City sends one to hospital, alleged stabber and victim both being held

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in an incident that involved a stabbing in Linn County on Saturday, according to law enforcement officials. At around 3:20 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a stabbing at 264 1/2 Third Street NW in Central City. Deputies located William Burke, of Marion, who had been stabbed in the chest. Burke told officials that a man named Ray had stabbed him. The man, Ray Troyer, 27, of Coralville, was located in an adjacent apartment.
CENTRAL CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Two hurt in two-vehicle crash in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a crash involving two vehicles on the edge of Parkersburg on Friday night, according to officials. At around 8:32 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash at the intersection of Iowa Highway 14 and Iowa Highway 57 on the east side of Parkersburg. Troopers believe that a 2019 Chevy Suburban was stopped at the intersection on northbound Highway 14 when a 2013 Ford Fusion allegedly rear-ended the SUV. The force of the impact was strong enough to push the Suburban across the intersection into the north side of Highway 57.
PARKERSBURG, IA
ourquadcities.com

Dangerous fugitive sought in Rock Island murder

A 23-year-old man is sought in connection with a July 15 murder. On Friday, July 15, 2022 at approximately 9:50 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of 4th ½ Street. Officers located 25-year-old Davion Roe suffering from a gunshot wound. Roe was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital in Rock Island but succumbed to his injuries before arrival, according to a Monday release.
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect, now in custody, led chase of 95 mph-plus

A 23-year-old Maquoketa man faces multiple charges after law enforcement officials say he led officers on a chase of more than 95 mph. Glenn Nadermann faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, and eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participation in a felony; and an aggravated misdemeanor of third-degree criminal mischief, court records say.
MAQUOKETA, IA

