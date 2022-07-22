ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Yorkville police make gun arrest while conducting DWI road check

By WKTV
WKTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORKVILLE, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing charges after Yorkville police found two guns during a Stop DWI road check Thursday night. According to police, 20-year-old Cameron Major drove up to the...

www.wktv.com

Comments / 2

Related
96.9 WOUR

Police: Bullet Casings Point Right to Suspect in Utica

A Utica man faces multiple charges after a police investigation into a shorts fired incident that began at approximately 11:30pm on Friday, July 22, 2022. Officers were called to the 1200 block of City Street after receiving a call regarding a shots fired incident. Witnesses at the site showed members of the UPD several spent .380 caliber shell casings that were scattered in the driveway of a home on the street.
UTICA, NY
informnny.com

UPD investigating shooting on Noyes Street

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on July 24th and is asking the public for their assistance. According to police, at around 5:45 am on Sunday, officers arrived at the 1200 block of Noyes Street after reports of a shooting. On the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the upper arm. They learned that the victim and his family were home when they allegedly saw an unidentified individual trying to break into a vehicle that was parked in the driveway. When they went outside to confront this person, the suspect allegedly took out a handgun from a book and fired a single bullet in their direction, which hit the victim in the arm.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
City
Yorkville, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Dwi#Police#Check Point
WKTV

Utica police investigating fatal crash involving car, dirt bike

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are investigating a fatal dirt bike crash that happened late Sunday night at the intersection of Eagle and West streets. Just after 10 p.m., emergency crews were called to the scene for a serious crash involving a car and an off-road dirt bike as thunderstorms were making their way through the region.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Police searching for suspect after man shot in leg in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. - Utica Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Neilson and Arthur streets early Saturday after a man was shot in the thigh. Police say the victim was sitting in his car when a man in dark-colored clothing walked up to him and fired one round. He...
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Romesentinel.com

Child, man injured in fireworks incident in Utica, police say

UTICA — A 32-year-old man and a toddler were injured in a fireworks incident on Rutger Street in Utica late Wednesday night, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said they were dispatched to the 300 block of Rutger St. for a report that two people were injured in a fireworks incident at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the 32-year-old man suffered significant wounds to his hand and body, which will require extensive medical treatment. He is expected to survive.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

22-year-old killed in one-vehicle crash in Otsego County

PITTSFIELD, N.Y. – New York State Police say a 22-year-old passenger was killed in a one-vehicle crash in the town of Pittsfield early Saturday morning. State police say the vehicle was heading east on Shacktown Mountain Road when the driver went off of the road and down an embankment, striking multiple trees before coming to a rest.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

16-Year-Old Charged for Utica Home Burglary

UTICA, NY – A 16-year-old Utica boy was arrested for an early July burgary at a residence on the 800 block of Jay Street. Police said the victims reported several electronics, pieces of jewelry, and cash were taken during a few hour time frame while they were away. “An...
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy