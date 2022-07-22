ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big time: What are the 10 largest lottery jackpots?

By Alex Kienlen
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mAsui_0gp6uJLS00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Friday night, July 22, the Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to reach $660 million. If it has a winner, it will be the ninth highest lottery jackpot ever seen.

Lottery officials stated that the $660 million prize is the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history . This Friday’s prize is closing in on the $1.05 billion jackpot of January 2021, won in Michigan, and the record Mega Millions of $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina in 2018.

What to buy if you won the Arkansas Lottery

But the money has not been awarded yet. Other than Friday’s drawing, what were the largest lottery jackpots in history?

The top 10:

#10 – $648M , Mega Millions drawing December 2013, a shared win with two ticket holders, one in California and one in Georgia.

#9 – $656M , Mega Millions drawing March 2012, three winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.

#8 – $687.8M , Powerball drawing October 2018, two winners in Indiana and New York.

#7 – $699.8M , Powerball drawing October 2018, a single winning ticket in California.

#6 – $731M , Powerball drawing January 2021, a single Maryland winner.

#5 – $758.7M , Powerball drawing August 2017, a single Massachusetts winner, who reportedly told her boss she’s not coming back .

#4 – $768.4M , Powerball drawing March 2019 with a single winner in Wisconsin.

#3 – $1,050,000 , Mega Millions drawing January 2021 with a single winner in Michigan.

#2 – $1,537,000 , Mega Millions drawing October 2018 with a single winner in South Carolina. The is the largest-ever single-ticket win.

#1 – $1,586,400 , Powerball and the largest lottery jackpot ever, drawn January 2016 with three winners, in California, Florida and Tennessee.

The Mega Millions jackpot is $480 million – How BIG is that?

The Friday night drawing will be the twenty-eighth of this cycle, the most recent winner being April 15 in Tennessee.

CBS Boston

No Mega Millions winner, jackpot grows to $630 million

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $630 million after no winner was drawn Tuesday night. The one-time cash option lump-sum value is now $359.7 million.Nobody matched all six numbers to claim the $555 million prize and the jackpot went up overnight.The winning numbers were 2, 31, 32, 37, 70 and a Mega Ball of 25.Someone in New Hampshire won a $1 million prize for matching 5 of the numbers.The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.This is the fifth largest prize in the history of the game. The largest Mega Millions jackpot was in October 2018 when one winning ticket sold in South Carolina was worth $1.537 billion.
BOSTON, MA
