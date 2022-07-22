ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Ukraine war: 'Mission complete. One additional team member: a kitten called Snake'

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RrxIC_0gp6tpBZ00

KYIV, July 22 (Reuters) - Meet Snake, a kitten with a heck of a war story. And the Ukrainian special forces soldier who saved him.

When Ukraine's military released images in early July of its troops raising the country's blue and yellow flag over Snake Island, a desolate but strategic Black Sea outcrop abandoned by the Russians, it included pictures of soldiers picking up a tiny black kitten. They named him after the island.

On Friday, two weeks after he was saved, Snake was taken out for a frolic along the Dnipro River in the capital Kyiv and introduced to a small group of reporters. The man who saved him told the story of the kitten's rescue.

"In the first stage of the operation, we took a picture of the island's territory with a drone," said the special forces soldier, wearing a mask to conceal his identity, while the kitten, just a few months old, curled up in his hands.

"The commander saw the little comrade, and included the task of bringing him back as one of the mission objectives."

Was it hard to find a little kitten on a big, windy island?

"We thought it would be difficult, but he found us," the soldier said. "The report we made to the commander after we left the island was: 'Mission complete, no casualties. One additional team member - a kitten called Snake.'"

Snake Island has assumed legendary status in Ukraine since the very first hours of the war, when the Ukrainian garrison there, ordered by Russia's Black Sea Fleet flagship to surrender, radioed back an obscenity. The incident was immortalised on a Ukrainian postage stamp, and on the day it was released Ukraine sank the ship.

Today, Snake has found a new home in Kyiv. The soldier would not discuss the kitten's living arrangements in detail, but Snake seemed evidently happy in the soldier's hands.

"He is with a loving family now. All is well."

Writing by Peter Graff Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 26

B
4d ago

Now THATs an awesome story out of such heart breaking circumstances. Not that we need to overlook the dead and dying, nor should we forget or ignore the people who have risked, even given their lives to help their fellow Ukrainians and their oppressors. But stories like these where the most helpless among us is helped show who the true humanitarians are.

Reply(1)
13
Robert Harrison
4d ago

Biden, and his minority Senate buddy, are throwing our money away. China; Iran, and Syria are sending human; material, and economic support to Russia. Europe at large is collapsing. This winter is going to border on horror. Due to Biden, and his Administration. Lives will be crushed, in short order. Biden, and his Administration's at fault. Bidens a follower. Not a leader. Never has been. Those controlling the White House, right now. Are as bad as he is. The 44th/46th Presidents both believe in a crippled or destroyed America. But, "replace it with what!?" Each possibility, we've seen fall; time; after time, perpetually. We don't aspire to living with those here? Anyone, out to harm this Nation; destroy our Freedoms, or turn dictator of all, needs to fall broken forever!

Reply(5)
5
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Politics#Snake Island#Black Sea#Ukrainian#Russians
Daily Beast

Russians Fear Commanders Are Selling Their Own Troops’ Locations for Cash

A Russian colonel was accused of selling information on the whereabouts of his own men to foreign intelligence agencies by concerned Russians, according to Ukrainian authorities. An audio recording of what the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate says is an intercepted phone call appears to suggest the colonel was...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Pets
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Putin May Face War In Russia As Volunteer Chechen Battalion Plans Attack

A group of volunteer Chechen fighters is reportedly planning an offensive against Moscow amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war in Ukraine, the force’s spokesman said. Islam Belokiev, spokesman for the Chechen fighting force Sheikh Mansur Battalion, said the group is preparing to launch a second offensive against...
POLITICS
ohmymag.co.uk

'He was not intelligent enough': Vladimir Putin failed to be KGB spy for this reason, claims ex-agent

Since the attack on Ukraine, not a day has gone by without a report about Vladimir Putin. If it's not about his allegedly desolate state of health, old acquaintances speak up. One of them is Sergueï Jirnov. The ex-KGB employee spoke to the AFP news agency not only about the alleged reasons for the attack on the neighbouring country but also about how he assesses the Russian president and his actions.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

511K+
Followers
345K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy