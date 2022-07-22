Jason Derulo Buys $3.6 Million Home For Ex Jena Frumes Amid Frumes Revealing He Cheated

When celebrity relationships end, most breakups are less than amicable. In the case of Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes, things haven’t been too bad. Just weeks after Frumes alleged Derulo was a serial cheater, reports reveal that Derulo purchased his ex a home to live in with their son. They also appear to have a great co-parenting dynamic .

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes | Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Jena Frumes says she split from Jason Derulo because of infidelity

Frumes recently cleared things up with an Instagram follower after one told her they accused her of being a “baby mama.” She says she never wanted to be a single mother, but Derulo’s actions forced her to choose otherwise.

Source: YouTube

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aaHvVmamh7I?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

“It’s unfortunate my situation didn’t work out because we once did aspire to be married, but maybe it’s best to be single than to be in a relationship & constantly be disrespected & cheated on, and lied to. Or is it better to stay & be quiet so people like you…approve?” she asked, The Jasmine Brand reports.

Frumes continued, noting that she refused to settle for Derulo’s cheating . ​​“If a man wants a different girl every week over his family I’ll never accept that…we will never be able to make it work ‘happily,’ “I was straight up told that I should ‘turn the other cheek.’ I’ll never be OK with sharing a lover that I love with all my heart!!!”

Jason Derulo purchased ex a mansion

Just two months before Frumes took to Instagram to air her grievances about how her and Derulo’s relationship ended, Madame Noire reports that the TikTok star purchased a $3.6 million LA mansion for Frumes and their son. The home is in the Encino area and has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms across 5,000 square feet.

Frumes arrives home to a double gated driveway that pulls into the front of the property’s black and white trimmed exterior. The home was built in 200, with Derulo buying it in March 2022.

Insides the home boasts white oak flooring and blonde wood accents. There’s a large pantry adjacent to the kitchen and sliding glass doors that make way for the family room into the backyard. Other features include a pool with built-in spa and waterfall features, a soundproof movie theater, an outdoor farmhouse, and a BBQ area.

The singer says they have a great co-parenting relationship

Derulo and Frumes ended their relationship just four months after she gave birth to their son. But they share many family moments together on YouTube and social media, with fans assumed they’ve reconciled. Derulo told People Magazine in Nov. 2021 that they are just great co-parents, and his biggest focus is being able to spend one on one time with his son.

Source: YouTube

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6ZM7DWF-c6Y?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

“We don’t care if we’re confusing people about our situation because our situation is our situation,” he said at the time. “We love [our son] more than anything, and his wellbeing is really important to us,” he added. “I’m really attentive of her wellbeing as well, and I want her to be good. I care about her a lot. We have an amazing relationship, contrary to a lot of people’s beliefs.”

RELATED: What Tiffany Haddish is Looking For in a Partner Amid Split From Common