Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is weary of questions about his job security as he enters his third year at the helm. "It's irritating that the first question you ask me has nothing to do with how I do my job," he said to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News on Monday. "I show up every day for work to win a championship. How do we win today? That's what I'm asking.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO