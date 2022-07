ELGIN, S.C. — The Lugoff and Elgin regions of Kershaw County felt yet another rumble on Sunday evening as the region was subjected to another minor earthquake. The earthquake happened around 8:45 p.m. in an area between I-20 and Fort Jackson Road - the same general area of dozens of other quakes that have shaken the region since late December. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, about 130 people had felt the earthquake as of 9:40 p.m.

