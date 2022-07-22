Vanessa Lachey says her 'mama bear instinct' came out when she stood up to Shake on the 'Love Is Blind' reunion

A mom from Uganda is going viral on social media after sharing the lengths she had to go to in order to convince her son to go to school. Julie Underwood Sharon, an actress and fashion designer, took to TikTok in May to post a hilarious video of herself rocking out with her young son, who apparently didn't want to attend class that day. Twinning with the little boy in a matching school uniform, socks and even a small backpack, Sharon danced her heart out in what appeared to have been a desperate attempt to cheer up her son.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 19 DAYS AGO