Vanessa Lachey says her 'mama bear instinct' came out when she stood up to Shake on the 'Love Is Blind' reunion

By Esme Mazzeo
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vBfs0_0gp6sRES00
Vanessa Lachey and Shake. Netflix; Netflix
  • Vanessa Lachey said her "mama bear instinct" came out when confronting Shake on "Love Is Blind."
  • "I really try to do it with grace and not be disrespectful," she told Insider, noting she's "human."
  • Lachey is currently blazing a trail on TV as the first female lead on the "NCIS" franchise.

