Fostering ‘Belongingness’ through art

Belongingness is a word that makes one pause upon first seeing it. It doesn’t seem to be an actual word, but it is. According to the Oxford Languages website, Belongingness is “the state or feeling of belonging to a particular group.”

Wednesday morning, about 20 people attended an informational meeting at Antigo High School’s commons where Unified School District of Antigo art teachers Olivia Lemke and Justin Markgraf explained how a chance meeting with Connie Greany led to the proposal for the Antigo Legacy Mosaic Mural Project, what it will be when completed and the many ways the community can take part in it.