Louisiana former police chief and councilman plead guilty to offering people between $10 and $20 each to vote for them in 2016 and 2020 elections

By Jake Epstein
 3 days ago
Stock photo of a voting booth Hill Street Studios/Getty Images
  • A Louisiana ex-cop and city councilman pleaded guilty to paying people for their votes.
  • The Justice Department said the duo conspired to pay between $10 and $20 for favorable votes.
  • Prosecutors said the offenses took place during 2016 and 2020 elections.

Comments / 89

Patricia Heath
3d ago

This is about what is going on with in our state but it seems some don’t care. Guess it’s still the blame game!! Let’s see , I say once in office and you stay more than two years. My guess if you wasn’t a criminal when you got in Well you will be the time you leave and May I add a rich one too.

Reply(2)
13
Robert Glover
2d ago

hi why can't we all can get along Right Left don't y'all know we can't walk without the right and the left just realized we all are human being can't have one without the other so y'all stop blaming each other and come together or we all dead

Reply
5
Seyli Molina
2d ago

tell me you have no story without telling me you have no story lmao.there is no city, or date or names or any information on this article. how did this get past the editors desk?

Reply
3
