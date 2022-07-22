ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Community demands accountability for Denver LoDo shooting

By Tori Mason
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=116Eda_0gp6sCEn00

Community demands accountability for Denver LoDo shooting 02:18

Six bystanders are recovering after being wounded by Denver Police officers when they fired into a crowd over the weekend. Residents gathered outside the State Capitol Thursday to protest their actions, while demanding answers and accountability.

Residents like Jennie Szunskie, who live downtown, are disappointed with DPD's actions and their response.

"[DPD] didn't even tell the victims that it was the police who shot them. They didn't take accountability," Szunskie said. "We shouldn't be having another mass shooting, caused by the police, with no answers."

RELATED: 2 LoDo shooting victims describe chaos leading to Denver police shooting

CBS

Denver Councilwoman At Large Robin Kniech released a statement saying in part:

"I am concerned that our city's calls to patiently wait for an investigation could be perceived as conflicting with DPD statements defending the officers' actions long before those investigations are complete, and the full body of evidence is released to the public. Our priority as a city must be an objective investigation and accountability to our community."

She told CBS4's Tori Mason that Denver must continually improve policing, so this doesn't happen again.

"When an incident like this occurs, our top priority must be to be accountablem," Kniech said. "That is not just for the victims who've already been harmed, but for us to ensure that we learn and do not have the same incident occurring in the future.

If answers aren't provided soon, Kniech says she believes the department could, "undermine the trust of the community even further than it's already been shaken by this incident."

Colorado law says the video must be released within 21 days from the date of the complaint of misconduct

RELATED: Measures to Address Law Enforcement Accountability

"I'm really appreciative of our legislators for their commitment to making sure that all departments across the state have to release this footage quickly," Kniech  said. "But that is a deadline, we could be releasing it sooner. I urge us to release it as quickly as we can.

An independent monitor outside of DPD will investigate the shooting. The OIM will provide its own independent assessment of the investigation into whether officers violated any policies, and if changes to DPD policy or training could help prevent a similar incident in the future.

Comments / 17

Fe kezia Fo
3d ago

lol. there has been shotting all up and down colfax. I don't see why ppl are concerned now. me and my family are on a mural that say the street is for the people that is on the police station and it's been 20 years since anything has changed.

Reply(1)
2
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Woman allegedly scammed by Denver metro contractor paid back in full, following CBS4 investigation

After CBS4 Investigates reported about an alleged contractor scam in early July, one woman says she's finally getting paid back the money she thought was gone forever. It all started when Pat Barash, who owns several apartment rentals in the metro area, needed some carpeting work done in one of her rental units in Aurora.She hired Abercrombie Carpets and Floors, owned by Michael Tobin, of Golden, to do the work. She says he took some measurements and gave her an estimate.She says he asked for an $1,100 deposit and said she could pay him the remainder once the work was...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Weekend Violence in Metro Denver Includes Another Officer-Involved Shooting

A fatal officer-involved shooting occurred in Englewood late on July 24, a week after Denver tallied three officer-involved shootings, two fatal, in five days. This past weekend, the Denver Police Department reported three shootings and a stabbing, none involving officers firing their guns. In addition, there was a homicide early...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Ma Kaing's murder highlights Denver 911 problems; 911 callers on hold for more than three minutes

When community leader Ma Kaing was struck and killed by a stray bullet the night of July 15, at least seven calls were made directly and indirectly to Denver's 911 center in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. According to a CBS4 investigation, every one of the seven callers was put on hold before speaking to a live call-taker.Most of the callers spent at least three minutes on hold before getting through to an actual person."No delay on any 911 call is okay," said Andrew Dameron, Denver's Director of Emergency Communications.Kaing, 47, was unloading groceries when she was hit by...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
CBS Denver

1 dead, 1 juvenile in custody in Broomfield investigation

Police in Broomfield are investigating a death after an overnight disturbance at the Academy Place Apartments located at 7105 W. 120th Ave, near the intersection of 120th Avenue and Main Street. Officers were called to the apartment complex just after 1 a.m. on reports of a disturbance.When they arrived, they found a deceased adult male inside one of the units. A juvenile was taken into custody at the scene. Police continue to investigate what led up to the disturbance. They said there is no danger to the community. The identity of the deceased will be released by the Adams and Broomfield County Coroner's Office.
BROOMFIELD, CO
9NEWS

Commerce City Police investigating Monday morning homicide

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) is investigating a homicide that happened early Monday morning in the 5400 block of Leyden Street. At about 2:10 a.m., police were called to the scene of a reported shooting and found a man who had been shot, according to police. The man was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Police Shooting#Violent Crime#State#Dpd#Cbs Denver Councilwoman
FOX31 Denver

These counties have the most homeless persons

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver continues to be Colorado’s largest hub for unsheltered homelessness. The Denver metro has more homeless people than ever before, according to the most recent Point In Time count conducted by Denver Metro Homeless Initiative. The count was 13% more in January 2022 than in 2020.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Barry Morphew's Prosecution for Using Missing Wife's Ballot Was Harassment, Attorney Says

On April 19, the prosecution of Barry Morphew for the alleged murder of his missing wife, Suzanne Morphew, came to a screeching halt when a judge granted 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley's request for the case to be dismissed without prejudice — a distinction that allows for charges to be refiled. Stanley stated at the time that this move would give law enforcement authorities a chance to find Suzanne's body, thought to be in a remote location then covered in snow.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Denver Gazette

CALDARA | Denying us our right to self-defense

As we mourn the 10th anniversary of the Aurora theater massacre, left-leaning cities around Colorado are purposefully opening their citizens to more mass shootings. While it won’t calm the panic, it is important to note that these horrific events are statistically rare. The Michael Bloomberg funded anti-gun group Every Town for Gun Safety says about 136 people a year are killed in mass shootings.
BOULDER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

1 dead in Denver shooting

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a homicide after the shooting death of a man early Saturday morning. The shooting happened sometime before 3 a.m. in the area of East Colfax Avenue and North Monaco Parkway. Police said a man was located and pronounced deceased on the scene.
CBS Denver

Boulder Co. Recovery Navigators help Marshall Fire victims

It's not quite ready for move-in, but this weekend Jessica Carson and her children were enjoying a picnic in their Louisville home which for now is little more than a frame."When we heard we were getting a permit, we were excited and gave us a sense of hope for what we have in store," Jessica said.Among the first to evacuate, they are among the lucky ones to get their lives back in order. She told CBS4 the night of the fire that she contacted her builder. Ever since then her therapy has been to take the steps needed to get...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Denver Police investigating fatal shooting

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is looking for the person who killed a man near Colfax Avenue and Monaco Parkway on Saturday morning. According to a tweet from DPD, police were called to the area of Colfax Avenue and Monaco Parkway in reference to a shooting. When police arrived at the area they located an adult male victim who had been shot.
DENVER, CO
bucketlistcommunitycafe.com

Lack of Fireworks Enforcement Frustrates Denver Neighbors

The 4th of July weekend was a nightmare for Ashley Howlett who lives in the Skyland neighborhood of North Denver. Instead of enjoying warm summer weather outside with her dog, Bowie, she spent days unable to sleep, having to calm her dog, and listening to illegal fireworks that made her neighborhood sound like it was being bombed.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Commerce City police search for homicide suspects, ask for public's help

Police in Commerce City on Monday morning are searching for the suspects in a killing, and hope the public can help them in their investigation. They say a man was shot during an apparent overnight car theft and died from his injuries. It happened just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Leyden Street and 54th Avenue. Authorities say the suspects are three males.They were driving a dark sedan and pulled up to a house on Leyden Street. Police said the males "confronted two male victims in front of the residence" and then shot one of them. After that, they stole a pickup truck from the two victims and drove off both the sedan and the truck before officers arrived. Police said they are now searching for that truck. It was described as:maroon 2003 Chevy Silverado 1500 extra cab and lift kit Colorado license plate APHT32 The identity of the victim hasn't been released. Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Commerce City Police Department's tip line at (303) 289-3626. Callers can remain anonymous.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
51K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy