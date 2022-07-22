Alert Issued For Missing 16-Year-Old Girl From Boonsboro

Skylar Paige Photo Credit: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

An alert has been issued by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children as authorities attempt to locate a teen reported missing out of Boonsboro who is known to frequent Montgomery County.

Washington County resident Skylar Paige, 16, was last seen on Sunday, July 17, according to authorities, when she was wearing a black Flying Aces hoodie, and black sweatpants.

Paige was described as being approximately 5-foot-6, weighing 130 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Officials noted that her hair has blue and orange highlights.

Anyone with information regarding the teen or her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Boonsboro Police Department at (301) 432-6838 or to call 911.

