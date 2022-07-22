ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

WATCH: Giddey's Playmaking is Impacted by OKC's Off-Ball Movement

By Christine Butterfield
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b8m0U_0gp6rD9j00

Josh Giddey reveals how he feels about the Thunder's off-ball movement.

Josh Giddey has become a passing connoisseur for the Thunder. Zipping passes through tight windows and finessing unbelievable plays, Giddey has a perfect basketball eye.

Having multiple players that thrive off-ball definitely makes Giddey’s life easier as a playmaker.

Giddey said,“Our guys kind of know now if they cut I love to pass, so I’m going to try to get them the ball.”

Oklahoma City’s offense always spaces the floor well which leads to more room for creation. While ball movement is key to any offense, so is movement off the ball. OKC’s roster is great at exploiting space to generate plays.

One things for sure, if the ball is in Giddey’s hands he’ll find any cutter at any moment and make the right pass.

“Its a dream for me,” Giddey said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Awesome News About LiAngelo Ball

LiAngelo Ball is playing in the Drew League in California on Sunday. The 23-year-old just finished playing for the Charlotte Hornets in NBA Summer League. He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball, and younger brother of Chicago Bulls point guard (and former second overall pick of the Los Angeles Lakers) Lonzo Ball.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors bring back former Spurs guard to complete two-way spots

The Golden State Warriors have finally filled their available two-way spots after signing Quinndary Weatherspoon to a deal. The Warriors actually gave Weatherspoon the two-way deal as their qualifying offer at the beginning of free agency in June. However, it is only now that the former San Antonio Spurs guard put pen to paper. According […] The post Warriors bring back former Spurs guard to complete two-way spots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Former Lakers Player Is Auctioning His 2 Championship Rings

In his first two NBA seasons, power forward Slava Medvedenko was a contributing member to two Los Angeles Lakers championship teams. But now he's getting ready to part ways with the mementos from those incredible years. In an interview with the Associated Press, Medvedenko said he would be auctioning off...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
The Spun

Look: Ayesha Curry Shares Steamy Photos With Steph

NBA superstar Stephen Curry certainly appears to be enjoying all the time he's getting to spend with his wife, Ayesha, this offseason. The Golden State Warriors are now more than a month removed from beating the Boston Celtics in six games to win the NBA Finals. Steph and Co. have...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AllSooners

2022 Oklahoma Breakout Player: RB Tawee Walker

Part 1 of a series exploring Oklahoma’s potential breakout players in 2022:. Was Tawee Walker a spring game workhorse? Or does Oklahoma’s junior college running back have staying power into the fall?. Walker joined the Sooners for the spring semester and finished the Red/White Game with 13 carries...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
Inside The Thunder

Dieng Provides Answers for OKC on the Wing

Ousmane Dieng ending up in OKC, is almost like finding an extra gift at Christmas after all the other presents are opened. Dieng was a surprise to end up in OKC. He was drafted No. 11 last month, a pick before OKC’s second lottery selection. He was originally a Knick, but that lasted less than 30 minutes.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playmaker#Off Ball Movement
Inside The Thunder

Projecting Darius Bazley's Role Next Season

With all of the summer league excitement this past month, it’s easy to forget which young teams still have legitimate stats on the roster. For instance, after watching Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren pair up for the past few weeks, it seems like everyone has almost forgotten that Oklahoma City also has Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the roster. And that’s a good thing for the Thunder.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Inside The Thunder

Predicting Oklahoma City's Ceiling Next Season

Everyone can agree that Oklahoma City has one of the brightest futures in the NBA. The projection for the upcoming season, however, seems to be a lot less certain. Experts, and Vegas, think OKC is going to be one of the worst teams in the NBA, plain and simple. The Thunder’s over-under win total was set at 25.5, which might seem reasonable. But, last year’s squad won 24 games. Not only did Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey miss significant playing time, but Oklahoma City also added the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Thunder

Thunder Roster Crunch: Derrick Favors

The Oklahoma City Thunder near August carrying 18 players on standard contracts, two two-way signees, and a pair of Exhibit-10 signees. With the league maximum for training camp set at 20 players and the final standard roster capping at 15 – the Oklahoma City Thunder will need to make some transactions.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
282
Followers
1K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder

Comments / 0

Community Policy