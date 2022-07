Arizona State appeared to be its own worst enemy last season in multiple devastating losses that ultimately led to its failure to accomplish a Pac-12 South title. But several returning Sun Devils have suggested more recently that improved leadership and buy-in, spurred in part by lessons learned from what they considered to be an underachieving 8-5 season, should be beneficial in the months ahead as they get a chance to atone.

