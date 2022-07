August is Child Support Awareness Month. In celebration of Child Support Awareness month, Kern County Child Support Services is pleased to announce its 13th Annual Ready-Set Back to School Health and Wellness Fair. This event is focused on providing free backpacks and school supplies to children, in grades K-12, as they begin the new school year. It is our hope that every child has all of the resources needed to be safe and healthy, and to thrive.

