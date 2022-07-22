ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/21/22–7/22/22)

By Cap City Staff
capcity.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is...

capcity.news

Comments / 0

Related
capcity.news

Weekly arrest report (7/15/22–7/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
1310kfka.com

Man charged in officer-involved shooting in Fort Collins

A man has been charged following an officer-involved shooting earlier this month involving Larimer County sheriff’s deputies in Fort Collins. Bryan Erdbruegger faces several felonies, including attempted assault and illegal discharge of a weapon. Police said Erdbruegger fired at Larimer County deputies, who tried to pull him over for speeding on Prospect Road near Timberline Drive on July 12. Deputies returned fire and struck Erdbruegger, who had to be hospitalized. A passing vehicle was also struck by a bullet, but no one inside was hurt. Erdbruegger left the hospital for a jail cell, where he’s being held on a $200,000 bond. The shooting marked the fifth officer-involved shooting for Larimer County deputies this year.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KGAB AM 650

UPDATE: 13-Year-Old Habitual Runaway Located, Cheyenne Police Say

Cheyenne police say 13-year-old Hadlee James has been located. Cheyenne police are again asking for the public's help locating 13-year-old Hadlee James. According to a department Facebook post, James was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Lummis Court, which is on the south side near Johnson Junior High School.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie County, WY
Crime & Safety
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
County
Laramie County, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne fire crews extinguish 3.5-acre grass fire Saturday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a vegetation fire Saturday near Prairie View Golf Course. CFR was dispatched on Saturday, July 25 at 11:41 p.m. to the vacant area for a vegetation fire between Prairie View and Menards. Engine 5 found grass and bushes burning in a storm drainage/retention pond on the north block of Prairie View Golf Course, east of Windmill Road.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Electric Vehicle charging brought to Cheyenne during CFD

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Electric Vehicle charging is making it’s way to the Cowboy State, and is even free during Cheyenne Frontier Days. Moser Energy and Tyrell Chevrolet are partnering together during the event to assist with out-of-towners and Cheyenne residents that may struggle to find charging stations.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#District Court
101.9 KING FM

Laramie County Man Listed As Missing On DCI Website

A 31-year-old Laramie County man who was last seen in Cheyenne on July 3 is listed on the state Division of Criminal Investigation's missing persons website. Wyoming Missing Persons has the following listing for Anthony Kelly:. Missing Person, July 3, 2022, Laramie County, Wyoming: Anthony James Kelley, age 31, was...
My Country 95.5

UPDATE: Missing Cheyenne Woman Found Safe

UPDATE: Melissa Martinez has been found safe, according to the CPD Facebook page. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Cheyenne resident. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, 57-year-old Melissa Martinez was last...
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
9NEWS

Teen dies after being found with serious injuries in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy died after he was found with serious injuries early Thursday morning, the Greeley Police Department (GPD) said. At about 1:15 a.m. on July 21 officers with GPD were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of North 31st Avenue to assist with a medical call.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Kevin Eastman sentenced to 2 life sentences in 2 murders

A Greeley man who was convicted of killing two people in 2020 has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences as well as an additional 27 years. Kevin Eastman, 50, was convicted of murdering both Scott Sessions and Heather Frank within a week of each other.Sessions, a beloved musician, was found deceased in a Larimer County ditch west of Fort Collins. Frank was found deceased inside a remote Weld County home. Law enforcement believes Frank was involved in Sessions' murder, before she was killed. "He started a chain reaction that I'm sure he doesn't know anything about," Scott Sessions' father, Stanley Sessions, said in a statement. "What he did was he caused our family the most anguish that you can ever impose on a family."  "My mom was more than just my mom," Heather Frank's son Alexander McLaughlin said in a statement. "She was my best friend. The memories we had together I will cherish forever. I miss her every day and will continue to miss her every day."  RELATED: Band Honors Murdered Trumpet Player: 'He Was Your Best Friend Forever'
GREELEY, CO
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Meet Your Candidates: Wyoming’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - We reached out to all candidates filing for Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Below are the candidates running who responded to our request. The information below is written by the candidates and unedited by Wyoming News Now. REPUBLICAN PRIMARY CANDIDATES. NAME: Megan Degenfelder.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

California Couple Charged With Killing & Dismembering Man In Laramie Motel

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A California couple has been charged in connection with the murder and dismemberment of a homeless man in Laramie, court records show. Hunter Orion Fulton has been charged with second-degree murder, mutilation of a dead body, possession of a deadly weapon...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

(PHOTOS) Frontier Days: F.E. Warren working K-9s show their strength

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Throughout Cheyenne Frontier Days, the airmen of F.E. Warren can be seen walking around with their working dogs. At Fort D.A. Russell Days, they are able to show just what these dogs are capable of. “We are out here to patrol and provide that deterrence,” said...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

You Can Own This Well Known Bar In Cheyenne

Well, this was interesting. I was actually looking for sources on a different bar and grill in Southeast Wyoming up for sale when I stumbled upon this. According to #1 Properties, they have The Eagle's Nest at 1101 West 16th Street up for sale. While it's not overly surprising when...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Denver Gazette

Greeley police seek tips in teen's death

Greeley police are asking the public for help as they investigate the death of a 16-year-old boy. Police said they are investigating the case as a homicide. At 1:13 a.m., officers were sent to a home on North 31st Avenue for a medical call. Medics rushed the teen to a hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.
GREELEY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy