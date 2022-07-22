ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinsdale, IL

Michael A. McGuire

By Sandy Illian Bosch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael A. McGuire, 77, of Hinsdale, died July 20, 2022. Michael was the highly respected long-time owner of Supreme Jewelers in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood. In 2010, Supreme Jewelers was recognized as Business of the Year...

Dennis P. Higgins

Dennis Patrick Higgins, 70, of Clarendon Hills passed away July 24, 2022, with his family at his side. Dennis is a graduate of Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights. He received a bachelor’s in business administration from Marquette University in Milwaukee and a master’s in business administration from Northern Illinois University in 1978. He began his banking career at First National Bank of Chicago, where he specialized in construction loans. His expertise then led him to Dallas, Texas, for the next 15 years. He returned to Chicago where he served as a senior vice president at the Bank of La Grange. He completed his career at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, most recently in San Francisco, Calif.
CLARENDON HILLS, IL

