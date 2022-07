Ending last week, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) finally reversed its project to criminalize 5 new psychedelic substances, as first reported by Microdose. Had the agency decided to advance with the proposal, the five tryptamines (4-OH-DiPT, 5-MeO-AMT, 5-MeO-MiPT, 5-MeO-DET and DiPT) would have been moved to Schedule 1 of the Controlled Substances Act, a category reserved for substances considered to behold high potential for abuse and therefore no accepted medical use.

