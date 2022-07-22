ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Bristol teen donates backpacks filled with school supplies

By Jenn Brink
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N5Evb_0gp6ov5c00

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Miss Connecticut’s Outstanding Teen is living up to her title.

Peyton Troth, 15, delivered 50 “power packs” to the Bristol Parks and Rec Department Friday morning. The backpacks are filled with essential school supplies, like pens, pencils, notebooks, folders, highlighters, and index cards.

The Bristol native founded Peyton’s Promise, a nonprofit that provides free school supplies to students and schools in need.

Learn more about Peyton’s Promise here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Wallingford holds truck show to support children’s hospital

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The hot weather on Sunday didn’t stop the All-American Truck Show in Wallingford. After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, organizers say they’re happy to bring back the event. It featured close to 200 trucks and other classic cars. The show benefitted the Shriners Children’s Hospital of Springfield, Massachusetts, which […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
Register Citizen

New Britain school uniform policy stirs confusion, anger among parents

NEW BRITAIN — Parents say an automated call to local families of preschool students has created more confusion over the school uniform policy that has been reinstated. A week after the New Britain Board of Education reinstated the uniform mandate for kindergarten through eighth-grade students, preschool parents received an automated call informing them the dress code also applied to their children. Administrative procedures for the district also wrongly state the uniform policy applies to preschool students, according to Ryan Langer, a spokesperson for the superintendent.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Middletown swim team holds car wash for cancer patient

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Middletown High School girls swim team held a car wash for a former swimmer battling cancer on Saturday. The car wash and bake sale was held at the Ace Hardware parking lot in Middletown. The team worked in the heat to raise money for 18-year-old Brooke Pasieka, a beloved swimmer […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

‘Rosa’s Readers’ celebrated in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We all know someone who’s done a reading program at some point in their lives. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro recognized some Hamden first-grade students who took part in the “Rosa’s Readers” youth literacy program on Saturday. Each of the students read at least 20 books outside the classroom with lots of encouragement […]
HAMDEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Bristol, CT
Society
State
Connecticut State
Eyewitness News

East Hartford has extended pool hours to help residents beat the heat

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The summer heat is not letting up and people are taking advantage of it! So much so that one town has extended it’s pool hours. According to East Hartford Parks and Recreation, to help residents stay cool, pool hours for Terry, Martin and Lord pools will now be from 1pm to 7pm this weekend.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

CT residents flock to shoreline, state parks during heat wave

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Many people across Connecticut headed to the shore to cool off during Sunday’s scorching heat wave. Six-year-old Rayan Narayanan had the right spirit. “It’s a perfect day to be on the beach,” Rayan said. Ninety-degree weather isn’t for everybody, but his family wasn’t going to spend their Sunday cooped up indoors, […]
MADISON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Backpacks#Free School#Parks And Rec#Charity#Rec Department#Peyton S Promise
Eyewitness News

Ten Conn. state parks close

Conn. (WFSB) - Several Connecticut state parks closed on Sunday. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), ten state parks closed because their parking lots reached capacity. These high temperatures make people either stay inside in the AC or head outside. People Channel 3 spoke with say...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Best school systems in America: Where CT ranks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut has the second best school system in America, according to a report. The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Monday released its report on 2022′s States with the Best & Worst School Systems. Researchers for WalletHub said they compared the 50 states and the District...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Attic fire erupts in Middletown home

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – An attic fire broke out in Middletown on Monday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to the flames just after 12:30 on Monday morning, which broke out in a home on Old Mill Road. According to first responders, smoke could be seen pouring out of the building when they arrived. To combat the […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
i95 ROCK

Burlington, CT Hiking Trail Home To A Revolutionary War Hideout

Everywhere you turn in the state of Connecticut there is always something with a story behind it and the Tory Den at Tunxis Trail in the Burlington area definitely has a story behind it. I don't know a lot about the Revolutionary War, so this was a nice opportunity to...
WTNH

Students put hard work into ‘action’ at media production camp

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s showtime at Quinnipiac University’s Communications Center: the grand finale to a two weeks of hard work at media production camp. Friday marked the last day of the camp where 24 high school students from around the world gained hands-on experience and put on a live show. Dave Stevens, the seven-time […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Silver Alert: 17-year-old Waterbury boy missing, could be in Bridgeport: PD

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury Police issued a Silver Alert for 17-year-old Kyzhon Blanc, who ran away from home Sunday morning. Police believe he arranged a pick-up from a white sedan to New Britain after leaving his house. Police are not considering this as a potential abduction, but as a runaway. Blanc was originally at a CT Junior Republic facility in Waterbury on Prospect St.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

List: 10 CT state parks close, lots hit max capacity

Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut residents continue to swarm the state’s parks, but as parking lots fill up those outdoor opportunities will continue to dwindle. Saturday saw eight state park areas hit maximum capacity in their respective parking lots. The following parks are closed as parking lots reach maximum capacity. This list will be updated throughout […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

In your Neighborhood: News 8 visits Hartford and New Haven

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is in your neighborhood this week in Hartford and New Haven. Anchor Dennis House had the honor to emcee the Annual Hartford Gala that raised money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The event honors Hartford’s best and brightest professionals who are active in their communities and have excelled in […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New wave of electric buses brings unexpected challenges

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The cause of a massive electric bus fire is under investigation in Hamden tonight, with crews battling the flames for over 12 hours. The electric bus was one of the first of its kind for CT Transit, but the shift to battery-powered vehicles presented unexpected challenges. “These fires are very difficult […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Fire shreds electric bus in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A CT Transit electric bus caught fire in the parking lot of the department Saturday morning, according to fire officials. The Hamden Fire Department responded to the lithium ion battery fire at 2061 State St. The bus was unoccupied when it caught fire. Officials said the fire was difficult to extinguish […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy