Bristol teen donates backpacks filled with school supplies

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Miss Connecticut’s Outstanding Teen is living up to her title.

Peyton Troth, 15, delivered 50 “power packs” to the Bristol Parks and Rec Department Friday morning. The backpacks are filled with essential school supplies, like pens, pencils, notebooks, folders, highlighters, and index cards.

The Bristol native founded Peyton’s Promise, a nonprofit that provides free school supplies to students and schools in need.

Learn more about Peyton’s Promise here.