Richmond County, GA

REAL LIFE HERO: RCSO deputy escorts laboring mother to local hospital

By D.V. Wise
 3 days ago
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On July 5th, the Rooks family were traveling at a high rate of speed when Deputy Timothy Smith observed their vehicle.

Deputy Smith later stopped the vehicle and learned Mrs. Rooks was in active labor.

Deputy Smith provided an escort for the Rooks family to the hospital where Mrs. Rooks later gave birth to baby Cameryn at 7:06 a.m.

The Rooks family were thankful for Deputy Smith’s kindness and attention to detail during the traffic stop and wanted Deputy Smith to meet baby Cameryn.

Deputy Smith and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office extended their Congratulations to the Rooks family on the successful birth of baby Cameryn, and provided the family with gifts.

WJBF

Woman with gunshot wound arrives at fire department for help

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into how a woman walked into local fire station shot. It happened Saturday around 3:00 p.m. Deputies responded to Engine Company 6 on Richmond Hill Road in Augusta. That is where they found a woman had been shot at least once and was being treated by fire department personnel. Investigators later learned that the shooting happened at Cedarwood Apartments on Richmond Hill Road West. The victim was taken to the fire station by private vehicle. She was eventually taken to Augusta University Medical Center’s ER and her injuries are not considered to be life threatening at this time.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

1 person taken to hospital after Augusta shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was injured in a shooting late Monday morning. It happened around 11:10 a.m. at Janwiches, 1403 Columbia Nitrogen Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. The male shooting victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Woman in custody after man shot at local deli

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to Janwiches Deli on Columbia Nitrogen Road Monday morning in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, Deputies located a male subject that had been shot at least once.  The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. A female subject has been detained […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Woman Charged After Accident Victim Dies

A Harlem woman who was driving an 18-wheeler that caused a wreck in Columbia County last month has been arrested on several charges. Authorities say Christina Richardson was behind the wheel of the rig that hit one vehicle on Appling-Harlem Highway. The impact forced the car into a pickup truck. A passenger in the pickup, Shirley Morris, was critically injured.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

GBI investigating Sparta woman’s death

SPARTA – The GBI are investigating the death of a 28-year old Sparta woman who sustained injuries while being taken into custody. The GBI is investigating the death of a woman who died after a July 15 in-custody incident with Hancock County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Thursday, July 21, 2022, at around 1:00 p.m., Brianna Marie Grier, age 28, of Sparta, was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. Hancock County Sheriff Terrell Primus asked the GBI’s regional investigate office in Milledgeville to investigate on July 15 following the initial incident.
SPARTA, GA
