An Ohio Tiktoker's family has filed a missing person's report after the 20-year-old posted a video saying she was stranded in Kentucky, according to NBC 4. Georjilyn Hayes has been missing since July 12, according to her mother Brenda. She first thought her daughter was in Columbus and then in Cincinnati, but became concerned when Georjilyn, who has over 10,000 followers on TikTok, posted a video on the social media platform saying she was stranded in Kentucky.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO