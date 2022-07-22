ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Two Men Attempt Carjacking at Gunpoint in Elmhurst

 3 days ago
Police are looking for two men who attempted a carjacking at gunpoint in Elmhurst earlier this month (Photo: NYPD)

Police are looking for two men who approached a man in his car in Elmhurst earlier this month, pointed a gun at him, and then attempted to carjack his vehicle.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, pulled into a driveway in the vicinity of 92nd Street and Elmhurst Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, when two men approached him. One of the suspects displayed a gun, told the man to get out of the car, and then demanded the victim’s car keys as he got into the vehicle.

The driver, however, did not hand over his key fob, preventing the suspects from driving off with the vehicle. The suspects then got out of the car to confront him, with one of the men firing his gun, although the victim was not hit.

The suspects were unable to take the car but did steal the man’s cellphone, police said. They then fled the scene on foot.

The victim suffered tinnitus like symptoms but did not require any medical attention on scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

