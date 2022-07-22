ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Boston man was arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery for an assault on a fellow Red Line passenger

See Press Release Below:

BOSTON, JULY 20, 2022—Two Boston men appeared in separate courts this week on charges of inappropriately touching strangers – including a child in one incident, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

HUNG TRAN, 54, of Dorchester was arraigned Monday in the Dorchester Division of the Boston Municipal Court on charges of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and disturbing the peace. Judge Erika Reis imposed a $1,500 bail and ordered that he have no contact with the victim, undergo a mental health evaluation, follow any recommended treatment and refrain from drinking alcohol with biweekly alcohol screens.

Boston Police encountered Tran Saturday evening at a street fair near Dorchester Avenue and asked him to leave due to his intoxication. Though Tran temporarily left the festival, he later returned. Approximately an hour after his removal, Tran began to follow a young child walking with a parent on Park Street. He grabbed the child by the shoulders, pulled the child close and kissed the child. When confronted by the victim’s parent, Tran flailed his arms and legs and then walked back to the direction of Dorchester Avenue. Nearby vendors witnessed the assault and alerted police. As officers approached Tran, they observed him kneel on all fours, approach two dogs and bark at the animals. Officers then escorted Tran away from the festival area and placed him in handcuffs, which he initially resisted.

Also Monday, JAWSON METAYER, 29, of South Boston was arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery for an assault on a fellow Red Line passenger. He was released on his own recognizance and is ordered to stay off the Red Line and away from State Street station.

While onboard a southbound Red Line train Saturday morning, Metayer sat directly next to the victim despite the many unoccupied seats on the car. He then placed his head face-down on the victim’s lap and turned his face upwards to blow kisses at her. The victim asked him to stop, but he did not comply. A witness called Transit Police. Officers entered the train at Downtown Crossing station and spoke with Metayer and the victim. Metayer was uncooperative and refused to provide any form of identification. He was placed under arrest.

“Everyone deserves to be safe, whether in their homes or on the street or on public transportation. The actions of these two individuals are bizarre and frightening. I’m especially grateful to the individuals who observed these assaults and intervened by contacting police,” Hayden said. “My office is here to support the victims of these indecent assaults and the victims of all crime in Suffolk County.”

Tran returns to court on August 18 for a Pre-Trial Hearing. He is represented by Attorney

David Hagemeyer. Metayer returns to court on September 17. He is represented by Attorney Kirby.

Sexual assault can happen to anyone. While the victims of any crime are asked to call 911 in an emergency, survivors of sexual violence can also call their local rape crisis center for free and confidential services and to discuss their options. Support is available for all survivors of sexual violence, regardless of whether they wish to take part in a criminal prosecution. Services by city and town can be found at www.janedoe.org/find_help/search.

In Suffolk County, the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center offers a free and confidential 24-hour hotline at 800-841-8371. The Boston Area Rape Crisis Center provides medical accompaniment and many other free services to victims of rape and sexual assault. Suffolk victim-witness advocates can assist in referrals to BARCC and a wide array of non-profit service providers who can offer additional support and services.

There are additional resources available to report suspected crimes against children. In Suffolk County, survivors of child abuse and exploitation and their non-offending caretakers can receive comprehensive services at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Suffolk County. The CAC can be reached at 617-779-2146. Survivors may also contact the Child Protection Unit at the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office at 617-619-4300. Anyone who believes that a child in Massachusetts may be the victim of abuse can call the Department of Children and Families’ Child at Risk Hotline at 1-800-792-5200. Those concerned that a child is being exploited online may report a Cybertip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.

