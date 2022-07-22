Lucy Liu Opens Up About Becoming A Mom At 47

In an age when parenting is gradually becoming unpopular, it is becoming difficult to come by someone who believes parenting is an experience worth having, let alone believing it furnishes you with a new outlook on life. Though such people are rare, they are not non-existent, and Lucy Liu is proof. In the past few years, Lucy has devoted the bulk of her days to nurturing her young son, Rockwell, whom she had via gestational surrogacy – a medical concept she believes is a “very big step in terms of [building] trust.”

And concerning what informed her decision to have Rockwell, she said this to So Mini Ways: “I think I was just tired of my own dialogue, I was like, what’s next? … I’m tired of my own thought process. It was more than I needed change.” She went on to amplify what she has gained from her relationship with her son with these words: “This other person is taking a big step for you, regardless of your relationship with them, and they are creating something for you and your life that is very special.”

Lucy Liu Believes In Family Traditions

Before deciding to have her son through surrogacy, Lucy knew she was bound to be and was prepared to be a single mom. And for six years, she has effectively played the role of father and mother to her child. Her son turns just 7 years in August, but they have built several family traditions together.

These traditions range from morning routines, such as daily breakfast preparations and conversations about Rockwell’s dreams and schedule, to regular evening chats “about what [Rockwell’s] favorite part of his day was and what one thing he was grateful for during the day.” Both mother and son appear to enjoy these interactive sessions, though the mother admits it doesn’t always go as planned because it can be difficult “sometimes to get them to talk about anything at all.”

Lucy And Son Makes Memories

As a family, Lucy places a huge premium on bonding and she spends to ensure she bonds perfectly with her son. One of the ways Lucy tried to bond with her son this summer was by going to see a movie, Minions: The Rise of Gru, in a theatre.

Booking a seat and ordering popcorn for herself and her child was hassle-free because of her access to online purchase services. These services, she delightedly said, have given her more time to spend with her son.

Lucy Advises Parents

Lucy Liu admits parenting can be difficult; however, she has stayed afloat of every challenge being a parent hurls at her because she always thrust an open hand forward in a quest for help when she needs one. She acknowledges no man or woman is Island when it comes to parenting with this statement, “you can’t do everything on your own — it’s impossible.”

Also, she advises other parents to create time for a short getaway from their kids to get refreshed as she believes both a parent and the child need some away from each other. To Lucy, the benefit of a short well-planned getaway is this: “You go away from each other, you come back and you’re going to be a stronger and better person.”