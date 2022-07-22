ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kurt Russell And Son Wyatt Set To Star In New ‘MonsterVerse’ Series Together

 4 days ago
The casting for roles in the new, and as of now untitled, MonsterVerse AppleTV+ series has taken on another dimension as Kurt Russell and his son, Wyatt Rusell, have been added to the cast. The MonsterVerse franchise by Warner Bros. has achieved outstanding success with the release of its first movie, Godzilla, in 2014. It was followed by Kong: Skull Island in 2017, which focuses on Monarch, a covert organization that has spent decades tracking the two giant bug-like MUTOs (Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organisms), encountering Kong along the way; as well as the 2019 movie, Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Godzilla vs. Kong, the fourth film in the series, was released in 2021 and showcases the biggest names in the history of the MonsterVerse in battle. According to the official plot synopsis, “The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.” A sequel will reportedly be released in 2024.

The New Series

The new series is set in the same world as the earlier MonsterVerse movies, and it is the first time the franchise will be presented in the form of a streaming show rather than a big-screen adventure. Coincidentally, it also marks the first time that the 71-year-old Kurt is coming back to the small screen since his appearance in an episode of the original Hawaii Five-0 in 1977.

Father and son will be teaming up with Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski in the new series. The show’s official description reads, “Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the show will explore one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.”

Other TV Appearance By Wyatt Russell

The 36-year-old actor is currently in the cast of Under the Banner of Heaven, an American true crime drama mini-series created by Dustin Lance Black and adapted from the non-fiction book of the same name written by Jon Krakauer. He is portraying Dan Lafferty alongside actor Andrew Garfield, who plays the role of Detective Jeb Pyre. Additionally, he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021, having starred in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as John Walker/Captain America.

Wyatt Appears As A Guest On Jimmy Kimmel Live

As a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March 2021, Wyatt spoke about his role in the MCU and his limited knowledge of superheroes before joining the Disney+ series. He also admitted that he acted as though he were more knowledgeable about Marvel than he actually was to help in landing the role. “They showed me a picture of the guy [I would be playing],” he explained, “and I was like ‘Oh, all right!’ … And then they start running me through the stuff … and then finally, about 15 minutes into the explanation of why I am who I am, I had to go, ‘I’m really sorry, I don’t know any of this stuff. I think you have to start from the beginning.'”

