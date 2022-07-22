Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon Has Been Rescheduled

Waaayyyy too hot!

The Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon that was taking place this weekend has been rescheduled for August 20-21, 2022 due to the historic weather conditions that are impacting the city this weekend.

Below is a statement from Michael O’Neil, President and Race Director, Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon.

“We are disappointed that we needed to reschedule the 2022 Boston Triathlon due to the current historic weather conditions that are impacting our community. Over the last 48 hours, we have been in constant communication with the City of Boston and State of Massachusetts to determine the status of the race. Along with Columbia Threadneedle Investments, they have been amazing partners as we have navigated this unprecedented change in the event schedule.

We take the health of our athletes, volunteers and spectators seriously. Boston does not compromise on safety or athlete experience. Due to the oppressive heat and humidity that could cause serious health concerns while competing this weekend, we worked together with the City of Boston and State of Massachusetts to postpone the race until August. Everyone should stay safe and hydrate as much as possible this weekend.”

Saturday, August 20, and Sunday, August 21, 2022

Saturday, August 20, 2022: Saturday’s events include free Kids Day at the Boston Triathlon. The annual Splash & Dash event introduces young athletes ages 7-15 to the concept of multisport. Athletes will be placed in one of four age groups: ages 7-8, ages 9-10, ages 11-12, and ages 13-15. The 7-8 and 9-10 age groups will swim 100 yards and run a timed 1K. The 11-12 age group will swim 200 yards and run a timed 2K. The 13-15 age group will swim 200 yards and run a timed 2K. There will also be a free Fun Run for all kids under seven years old.

Sunday, August 21, 2022: Sunday’s events include the Olympic triathlon race and the Sprint triathlon race (race times are TBD). An award ceremony will follow the completion of all of the races.