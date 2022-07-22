ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Morris County Has Invasive EABs

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) has been confirmed in two additional Texas counties this month, Morris and Rusk. EAB is...

Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Provides an Update on Texas Wildfires

Governor Abbott thanking a first responderScreenshot from Twitter. A state official said Texas has responded to 205 wildfires in the past week. Last week, Governor Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration amending an older version. This one now includes Somervell County which is southwest of nearby Dallas.
TEXAS STATE
Agriculture Online

Opportunity knocks for this first-generation Texas farmer

Terren Moore never planned to become a farmer. He signed up for an agriculture class to fulfill his high school elective requirement, hoping to simply get the credit he needed to graduate. It didn’t take long for Moore to transition from an inexperienced agriculture student to FFA member to first-generation farmer.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Chalk Mountain Fire Remains Current Largest Fire in Texas, ‘Slow Progress' Made

There is ‘slow progress’ being made on the current largest wildfire in Texas, officials said Saturday. Robert Duggan is with the Southern Area Incident Management Blue Team, which is one of the agencies responding to the Chalk Mountain Fire. The blaze, which began Monday about five miles southwest of Glen Rose in Somervell County, has burned more than 6,700 acres. At least 16 homes have been destroyed.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - People in at least three states reported a possible fireball streaking across the night sky late Sunday. Just before 10:30 p.m., doorbell cameras and security cameras captured video of what’s thought to be a meteor. According to the American Meteor Society, more than 200 people...
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Christus Mother Frances Sulphur Springs Hospital News

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic has opened their Maternal Fetal Medicine clinic in Sulphur Springs. OBGYN Physician Dr. Martin Fielder says: “Having high risk maternity care here in Sulphur Springs means our pregnant patients with the most risks won’t have to leave the county to receive specialist care. Leveraging our extensive experience with telemedicine, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic can now offer access to the Maternal Fetal Medicine specialists in Tyler, Texas to our patients in the Sulphur Springs service area. They will utilize the latest technology 3D/4D ultrasound machine generously gifted by our Hopkins County Health Care Foundation to evaluate and care for our high risk mothers.” High risk pregnancies include things such as those that involve a mother with a complicated disease process such as diabetes, heart condition, or who has experienced recurrent pregnancy loss. There are those that involve an unborn baby or babies with a difficult diagnosis such as congenital heart disease or a genetic condition, or those where both mother and baby are affected with complex conditions. Our CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic providers will work to get those patients the care they need.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington home to latest Lotto Texas multi-millionaire

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - It's raining money for Arlington's latest Lotto Texas winner to the tune of $7.25 million.Actually, since he or she chose the cash value option, the winner will receive $4,632,166.56 before taxes.The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (7-10-23-34-46-47). It was bought at Circle K located at 3950 Valley View Lane, in Irving.Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per Play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature and win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.
ARLINGTON, TX
easttexasradio.com

School Marshal Progam Under Scrutiny

A school marshal program has been available in Texas for eight years to train school staff to carry weapons, but only a few dozen school districts are taking advantage of it. That’s because many felt it wasn’t necessary and cost too much. But Dr. Alex DelCarmen, a criminologist and professor at Tarleton State University, said someone doesn’t have to have a military or law enforcement background to stop an active shooter if they have the proper training. Del Carmen says one problem that needs addressing with schools is the infrastructure itself.
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

August Is Packed Full Of Recreational And Educational Opportunities At Cooper Lake State Park

Cooper, TX— As the summer season draws to a close, there is still time to squeeze in a day or two at the lake swimming, picnicking, hiking, fishing, relaxing, or attending a fun and educational interpretative program. Why not schedule an adventure to Cooper Lake State Park? This summer has been a hot and dry one! Let’s hope for rain and cooler temps for August. It is always a good idea to schedule your most active outdoor times earlier in the day during a Texas summer. The Park opens for day use at 6:00 am, and I promise you; that you won’t be disappointed with the cooler temps and the glorious sunrises over the lake.
COOPER, TX
East Texas News

East Texas scavenger hunt stops

East Texas roadtrippers participating in the Great Outdoors Scavenger Hunt have seven stops to make close to home. Those locations are:. In response to the French settling on the Texas coast in 1685, the Spaniards built Mission San Francisco de los Tejas near a Caddo Indian village in 1690 — the first mission in the province of Texas. While the original mission was destroyed more than 300 years ago, the Civilian Conservation Corps built a representation of the mission in the 1930s, and it still stands today.
JEFFERSON, TX
Reform Austin

Avoid These 8 Venomous Species In Texas

Texas is home to an array of animal species, including those who use venom to defend themselves or to catch their prey. Some can cause a little itch in the leg, while others can cause death. This is a list of 8 species of animals and plants present in the...
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Parvo Outbreak At Animal Clinic

Catherine Evans takes care of all the plants at Bryan’s Farm and Nursery at the Angelina County Farmers Market. Mike Stephens, president and team coordinator for Hudson Fire, discusses the new drone their department got. Water levels at White Oak treatment plant are low. Updated: 20 hours ago. |
WHITE OAK, TX
MySanAntonio

After Recent Turmoil, the Race for Texas Governor Is Tightening

SUGAR LAND, Texas — One of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history. The revival of a 1920s ban on abortion. The country’s worst episode of migrant death in recent memory. And an electrical grid, which failed during bitter cold, now straining under soaring heat. The unrelenting succession...
TEXAS STATE

