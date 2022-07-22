Morris County Has Invasive EABs

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic has opened their Maternal Fetal Medicine clinic in Sulphur Springs. OBGYN Physician Dr. Martin Fielder says: “Having high risk maternity care here in Sulphur Springs means our pregnant patients with the most risks won’t have to leave the county to receive specialist care. Leveraging our extensive experience with telemedicine, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic can now offer access to the Maternal Fetal Medicine specialists in Tyler, Texas to our patients in the Sulphur Springs service area. They will utilize the latest technology 3D/4D ultrasound machine generously gifted by our Hopkins County Health Care Foundation to evaluate and care for our high risk mothers.” High risk pregnancies include things such as those that involve a mother with a complicated disease process such as diabetes, heart condition, or who has experienced recurrent pregnancy loss. There are those that involve an unborn baby or babies with a difficult diagnosis such as congenital heart disease or a genetic condition, or those where both mother and baby are affected with complex conditions. Our CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic providers will work to get those patients the care they need.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO