Alabama football’s newest kicker commit, Conor Talty had no idea playing football at the University of Alabama was a possibility for him a month ago. The St. Rita High School rising senior had his mind set on the end of his recruitment in June. He had camped and visited a couple of programs not named Alabama, and the Crimson Tide were not on his mind until he got a call from kicker specialist, Chris Sailer on June. 23.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO