Family Dollar recalls 430 products including drugs, sunscreen stored at wrong temperatures

Family Dollar is recalling more than 430 products including pain relievers and cough syrup because the products were not stored at the proper temperature.

The discount retailer issued a voluntary recall of the products – the list also includes allergy pills, toothpaste, mouthwash, anti-perspirants, soap, dishwashing liquid, sunscreen and eye drops – after they were inadvertently shipped to stores across the U.S. from about May 1-June 10, according to the Food and Drug Administration .

Products recalled include name brands such as Alka Seltzer, Crest, Colgate, Dove, Old Spice, and Tylenol.

Family Dollar stores that got the products have been notified and were told to discontinue sales of the products, the company said. So far, Family Dollar has received no consumer complaints or reports of illness related to the recalled products (see the complete list below).

People who bought any of the affected products can return them to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without a receipt. No Family Dollar stores in Delaware got products involved in the recall, and the company does not have any stores in Alaska or Hawaii, the FDA alert said.

Customers with questions can contact Family Dollar customer service at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET. Those who develop any health problems from the use of the products should contact their physician or health care provider; adverse reactions from the use of any recalled products can also be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program .

USA TODAY has reached out to Family Dollar for further comment.

the company recalled some skin care products

which had been stored outside of labeled temperature requirements.

In February 2022, Family Dollar recalled many products including drugs, cosmetics, dietary supplements, and human and pet foods distributed to hundreds of stores in the South after being stored in a rat-infested distribution facility in Arkansas.

Family Dollar's parent company Dollar Tree, which is based in Chesapeake, Virginia, operates more than 16,100 Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores in North America.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Family Dollar recalls 430 products including drugs, sunscreen stored at wrong temperatures