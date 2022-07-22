ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Family Dollar recalls 430 products including drugs, sunscreen stored at wrong temperatures

By Mike Snider, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TL3Z2_0gp6nHG700

Family Dollar is recalling more than 430 products including pain relievers and cough syrup because the products were not stored at the proper temperature.

The discount retailer issued a voluntary recall of the products – the list also includes allergy pills, toothpaste, mouthwash, anti-perspirants, soap, dishwashing liquid, sunscreen and eye drops – after they were inadvertently shipped to stores across the U.S. from about May 1-June 10, according to the Food and Drug Administration .

Products recalled include name brands such as Alka Seltzer, Crest, Colgate, Dove, Old Spice, and Tylenol.

Family Dollar stores that got the products have been notified and were told to discontinue sales of the products, the company said. So far, Family Dollar has received no consumer complaints or reports of illness related to the recalled products (see the complete list below).

Lawsuit: Dallas Taco Bell manager poured scalding water on customers over incorrect order

Exclusive: Hertz offers more settlements to rental customers claiming false car theft arrests

People who bought any of the affected products can return them to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without a receipt. No Family Dollar stores in Delaware got products involved in the recall, and the company does not have any stores in Alaska or Hawaii, the FDA alert said.

Customers with questions can contact Family Dollar customer service at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET. Those who develop any health problems from the use of the products should contact their physician or health care provider; adverse reactions from the use of any recalled products can also be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program .

USA TODAY has reached out to Family Dollar for further comment.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

Food recalls 101: How the chicken and salad mix get pulled from the shelves

the company recalled some skin care products

which had been stored outside of labeled temperature requirements.

In February 2022, Family Dollar recalled many products including drugs, cosmetics, dietary supplements, and human and pet foods distributed to hundreds of stores in the South after being stored in a rat-infested distribution facility in Arkansas.

Family Dollar's parent company Dollar Tree, which is based in Chesapeake, Virginia, operates more than 16,100 Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores in North America.

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Family Dollar recalls 430 products including drugs, sunscreen stored at wrong temperatures

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

'Abandoned' Dollar Tree Stuns Shopper: 'Nobody Works Here'

A discount shopper said she arrived at her local Dollar Tree to find it wholly abandoned. Yolanda Jones recorded her unsuccessful visit to the store on Sunday. A TikTok video of her reaction, captioned "Dollar Tree now hiring," quickly shot up to 570,000 views. "So I decided to go to...
JENNINGS, MO
BGR.com

2 tons of meat hit with recall: Check your fridge now to avoid getting sick

Certain mini parmesan salami sticks from Creminelli Fine Meats are part of a significant recall, as the product contains an egg protein known to cause allergies. The egg ingredient is part of the parmesan recipe but doesn’t appear on the salami sticks’ packaging. As a result, people who are allergic to eggs might accidentally eat the meat and experience potentially fatal side effects.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2022

The largest department store chain in the world is for sale, and engaged in exclusive talks with a potential buyer. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNN.com, Wikipedia.org, Retail-Insight-Network.com, ModernRetail.com, and FootwearNews.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Alaska State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
BGR.com

Supplement recall: These pills secretly contain an erectile dysfunction drug

People who purchased Launch Sequence Aphrodisia and Euphoria Capsules should know the supplement is now part of a significant recall. The product contains an undisclosed erectile dysfunction drug, which turns into an unapproved medicine for which the safety and efficacy have not been tested. Moreover, the undisclosed drug can have serious unwanted side effects by interacting with other medicines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
BGR.com

Onion recall: These onions sold in 5 states can make you very sick, so throw them out

A few days ago, we reported about the Wegmans Vidalia Onions recall, which followed after the detection of Listeria monocytogenes on those onions. There’s now a different recall in place for the same type of onions, which might be contaminated with the same bacteria. A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, issued a recall for whole Vidalia Onions from one packing line, as they might contain the Listeria germ. These onions were sold in 5 states, so read on for the entire recall notice.
LYONS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Sunscreen#Family Dollar Stores#Crest#Colgate#Tylenol#Dallas Taco Bell#No Family Dollar
Joel Eisenberg

List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.
foodsafetynews.com

Yogurt recall initiated; product may contain pieces of glass

Eat Real Food LLC is recalling several flavors of yogurt because of may contain pieces of glass. No product photos were included with the company’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration. Consumers can use the following information to identify the recalled yogurt. It was distributed nationwide.
FOOD SAFETY
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Allergy
GOBankingRates

Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?

Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government’s food-at-home index — meaning food you buy at a grocery or supermarket — soared 12.2% from the previous year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
AGRICULTURE
shefinds

McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!

McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
RESTAURANTS
GOBankingRates

What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?

Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income. SNAP Investment: USDA Offers $5 Million Grant to Expand Online EBT Food Stamp Acceptance. See: Looking To Diversify In...
FOOD & DRINKS
FOXBusiness

Several dog treats recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

A North Carolina-based company is recalling certain dog treats after samples of the product tested positive for potentially harmful bacteria. Various sizes and batches of Stormberg Foods' dog treats, including Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treats are included in the recall "due to a potential contamination of Salmonella," according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
PET SERVICES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

546K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy