ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

2 dead, one in critical condition following shooting in Modesto

By Stephen Hawkins
KMPH.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMODESTO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says two people are dead and another is in critical condition following an early morning shooting Thursday in Modesto. Deputies were called to a house on the 800 of Inyo Avenue, near Dallas St. and Glenn Ave.,...

kmph.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Suspect in Modesto hotel homicide arrested

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the Modesto Police Department, detectives arrested Maurice Franklin Jr., 31, for the homicide of Diasia Sease, 22, on Saturday. On July 22, 2022, Sease was found dead from a gunshot wound in her hotel room at the Best Western...
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

Deadly crash in Stockton on Hwy. 99 near French Camp Road

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was killed in a deadly crash on northbound Highway 99 near the French Camp Road off-ramp Monday morning. CHP says the man drove his Mercedes the wrong-way up the French Camp Road off-ramp. As he was driving the wrong-way along the off-ramp, he hit the curb and overturned down the embankment. The man was ejected into a grass field where his Mercedes caught fire and started a grass fire.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Modesto, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Modesto, CA
County
Stanislaus County, CA
Stanislaus County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Arrest Made After Pennsylvania Woman Diasia Sease Found Shot Dead In Modesto Hotel Room

MODESTO (CBS13) — Homicide detectives investigating the shooting death of a Pennsylvania woman at a Modesto hotel have made an arrest. The Modesto Police Department said Maurice Franklin Jr., 31, of Stockton, was taken into custody Saturday in connection to the death of Diasia Sease, 22, whose body was found with a gunshot wound in a room at the Best Western hotel on West Orangeburg Avenue on Wednesday, July 20. Franklin was arrested in Stockton during a traffic stop. Investigators served a search warrant at his home and located two guns and additional evidence linking him to Sease’s death, police said. At this time, it is unclear if Franklin and Sease knew each other or what the motive in the shooting was.
MODESTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Family of 3 extricated from crashed car on I-880

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A family traveling on Interstate 880 near San Leandro had to be extricated from their crashed car on Sunday. Images posted by Alameda County Firefighters show multiple firefighters assisting in the rescue. The car was smashed against the middle divide of freeway. Officials said the jaws...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
FOX40

Hit-and-run in Salida believed to have been intentional

SALIDA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office believes a driver in Salida intentionally hit a man on Thursday night.  According to the sheriff’s office, the hit-and-run happened around 11:30 p.m. on Broadway Avenue near Salida Boulevard. Responding authorities found a Hispanic man on the sidewalk.  The sheriff’s office said the man had major […]
SALIDA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Flores
FOX40

Arrested Stockton teens facing charge for terrorist threats

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Stockton teens were arrested on Friday for charges of terrorist threats along with resisting arrest and brandishing, according to the Stockton Police Department. The 14-year-old male and 15-year-old male were in the 5200 block of Pacific Avenue in the Lakeview District, according to police,...
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Bomb threat reported at Stanislaus County-area move theaters unfounded

RIVERBANK, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said a movie theater in the Riverbank area was evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday evening that was ultimately unfounded. The threat was reported at the Galaxy Theatres Riverbank IMAX on 2525 Patterson Road. A sheriff's office spokesperson told KCRA...
RIVERBANK, CA
ABC10

Vehicle hit by gunfire in Lathrop shooting

LATHROP, Calif. — Police say two people are in custody after a shooting in Lathrop. Sgt. Greg Mortensen, with Lathrop Police Department, told ABC10 that an investigation into the shooting is underway along the 900 block of Mingo Way. He said a vehicle was hit by gunfire, but no...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Hispanic
Los Baños Enterprise

Los Banos Weekly Crime Report for July 10-16, 2022, eight arrested

One man arrested for false imprisonment, inflicting aggravated corporal injury, more. According to the Los Banos Police Department’s website eight people were arrested, and the following police calls for service occurred in the city from Sunday through Saturday, July 10-16, 2022. There were reports of seven stolen vehicles; nine assaults – four for domestic violence; three burglaries – one residential and two vehicles; 45 calls for disturbing the peace including one for indecent exposure, several for verbal domestic, and many for loud parties; 14 reports of theft including four from vehicles; and eight reports of vandalism including four to vehicles and one for graffiti/ tagging.
LOS BANOS, CA
FOX40

30 chickens dead after Tracy structure fire

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Thirty chickens died during a house fire in Tracy on Thursday, according to the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority. The fire authority said that shortly after 10:30 a.m., fire crews responded to the 9300 block of Lorraine Road where they found a detached patio cover, chicken coop and livestock pens on fire.
TRACY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Dead newborn found at an encampment in Lodi leads to the arrest of a woman

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton California Highway Patrol arrested a woman in connection with the death of a newborn found on July 20. According to the CHP, the Lodi Police Department was contacted around 4:47 p.m. after Ebonie Allen, 23, arrived at Lodi Memorial Hospital “from a homeless encampment.” Hospital staff told officers that the […]
FOX40

Body of woman found at Modesto hotel being investigated as a homicide

MODEST, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto police said a suspicious death at a Best Western Hotel on Wednesday is now being investigated as a homicide.  A staff member at the hotel on West Orangeburg Avenue reportedly found a woman dead in one of the rooms. Police were then notified around 11 a.m. There is no information […]
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

Family identifies Quiana Noble as woman killed in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Family members identified the victim in a deadly Stockton shooting as Quiana Noble, 21. Noble is remembered as a pure soul who graced everyone with a smile, and the type who would help others, especially her grandmother. The two had gone bowling just last week. Her family, who live in san Leandro, is now making funeral arrangements after she was killed by gunfire Tuesday night.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Police search for missing adolescent girl in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department is searching for Melanie Herrera, a missing 12-year-old girl. According to police, Herrera left her house near Carpenter Avenue and Elm Avenue in South West Modesto on Wednesday around 9:00 p.m. and did not tell anyone where she was going. Herrera...
MODESTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy