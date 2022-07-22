ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Ex-Trump DOJ lawyer Jeffrey Clark hit with legal ethics charges over post-election role

By Rebecca Beitsch
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department attorney at the center of former President Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election results, was hit Friday with ethics charges alleging that his role in the post-election effort amounted to a breach of legal ethics.

The charges, filed by the District of Columbia Bar Office of Disciplinary Counsel, sets in motion disciplinary proceedings over allegations that Clark engaged in dishonest conduct and sought to interfere with the administration of justice and will culminate in findings that could affect Clark’s D.C. law license.

Clark, who specialized in environmental law at the Justice Department, attempted to send a letter to Georgia officials pushing the state to suspend certification of its 2020 election results until the Justice Department investigated fraud claims, despite agency leaders saying such claims were without merit.

After former Attorney General William Barr resigned in December 2020, Clark pushed Trump to nominate him to lead the Justice Department and pursue the president’s false election claims.

Clark said that if selected as acting attorney general he would send the letter to state legislatures, despite warnings from fellow Justice Department lawyers about incorrect information.

The former mid-level agency official has been a prominent feature of the House Jan. 6 select committee’s hearings.

The panel asked Clark to meet with the committee but voted to hold him in contempt in December after he walked out of a meeting the previous month.

Clark eventually met with the committee in February, where he asserted his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination.

Roderick
2d ago

If the Election was rigged, why would Clark have to plead the 5th so he wouldn't incriminate himself? if you are not guilty, you don't plead the 5th. From y'alls want to be King of America. "Only guilty people plead the 5th" and why we aint seen no Democrats pleading the 5th?

Lithuanian Observer
2d ago

Remember, this is the guy that would have verified Trump’s Big Lie if he had been appointed Attorney General by Trump after the 2020 election.

Charlene Imholt
2d ago

These attorneys should loose their license. I don’t know how they get away with crimes against our government.

