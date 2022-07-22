ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Baby Boomers consider mental health days more important than Gen Z does

By Gianna Melillo
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KK05K_0gp6mBzy00

Story at a glance

  • Amid rising worker burnout and the lingering economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers sought to assess which generation views mental health days as the most important.
  • When surveyed, Baby Boomers offered the highest opinion on the value of mental health days.
  • In contrast, Gen Z individuals tended to find the breaks the least important.

In America, Gen Z individuals–or those born after 1997–have been praised by some for their open-minded attitude about mental health.

Even so, results of a new survey conducted by Innerbody Research suggest older generations, particularly Baby Boomers, value taking mental health days more than their younger colleagues. This older cohort is also commonly classified as having less open attitudes towards mental health in general.

Researchers polled 763 individuals who took a mental health day in 2022 to assess their opinions about taking a respite.

Only 36.4 percent of Gen Z participants surveyed classified mental health days as “absolutely necessary” compared with 51.7 percent of Baby Boomers, or those born between the late 1940s and early 1960s.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The survey also revealed differing opinions based on sex and work form as more women classified these breaks as important than men and those in hybrid roles tended to feel the strongest about their importance. According to authors, the latter finding was indicative of a larger trend: “those in more flexible environments are more likely to find mental health days important.”

Recent surveys have also detailed lower job satisfaction rates among working women but higher levels of burnout, which may play a role in the findings.

More stress than usual at work and general burnout were among the top reasons listed for individuals taking the day off, authors wrote, and those who did take a day off reported higher levels of happiness.

The health detriments of chronic stress have been well-documented. Studies have shown it can lead to high cortisol and blood pressure levels along with subsequent digestion and immune problems.

“Mental health days are not long-term solutions, but they can help you identify a better strategy for a more serious problem or just relax after a period of heightened work stress,” report authors added.

Additional participants surveyed represented Generation X and millennials, with no more than two percent of each age group polled reporting thinking a mental health day wasn’t very important. However, this finding is not surprising, as the survey was only distributed to those who recently took one.

Currently, members of Gen Z are more likely to seek therapy and report poor mental health than those in other generations.

“There may be more concepts Gen Z considers crucial for their mental health than just taking a day off work, especially compared to previous generations,” researchers wrote.

Comments / 2

Related
PsyPost

Most mental health related videos on TikTok are received with support, study suggests

Many people turn to the internet for health-related information. Adolescents tend to seek information about healthy lifestyles (fitness, diet, sexual health, mental health, etc.) online on social media such as TikTok, a video sharing platform. New research published in JMIR Formative Research found that many videos on mental health topics are received positively and with support from other users.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
psychologytoday.com

When You're Feeling Anxious: Four Types of Self-Care

We all go through times of feeling anxious. Some of us, myself included, are more prone to anxiety than other people. In fact, anxiety is my "go-to" emotion in reaction to stress, as opposed to anger or sadness. (For more, see this post about identifying your dominant emotional style). If...
MENTAL HEALTH
Bella DePaulo

Research, opinion: More than 4 in 10 young adults find singlehood empowering

Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash. Is singlehood empowering or disappointing? In “Empowering, pragmatic, or disappointing: Appraisals of singlehood during emerging and established adulthood,” Jonathon J. Beckmeyer and Tyler B. Jamison reported the results of their research on that question. Their findings were recently published online at Emerging Adulthood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Day#Stress#Innerbody Research
CBS Miami

With contagious BA.5 subvariant surging nationwide, many people have new questions about COVID

MIAMI – With the even more contagious BA.5 subvariant surging nationwide, many people have new questions about COVID-19. The highly-contagious BA.5 subvariant now accounting for about 78% of all COVID infections in the United States, according to the CDC. Now many people are asking if they had COVID in the last three months, will they have immunity against this variant?
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Don’t Worry, Be Happy, Live Longer

A ten-year study of 1,739 Canadian adults found that having a positive outlook on life can reduce your risk of heart disease by 22 percent. Happier people probably tend to get more sleep, are less inclined to smoke, and exercise more often, all of which lead to lower heart rates.
HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Taurine supplements could be the key to reversing the aging process

SÃO PAULO, Brazil — A specific nutrient could be the secret ingredient in a new anti-aging therapy. Researchers from the University of São Paulo have discovered that the amino acid taurine can help to combat the aging process. The human body produces potentially toxic byproducts called “free...
BRAZIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Gary W. Lewandowski Jr. Ph.D.

Research shows men may be the real romantics in relationships.

Who says "I love you" first in relationships? Men or women?cottonbro/pexels. Relationships are full of milestones and saying “I love you” is a big step for any couple. Those three simple words transform what might be a causal arrangement into something much more serious. “I love you” suggests a higher level of dedication and greater commitment to the relationship’s future. Saying “I love you” is also romantic. It’s a sweet and loving phrase that communicates how strongly you feel toward your partner.
TODAY.com

The 4-7-8 breathing exercise could be the trick to quality sleep

It's not just how much sleep you get that matters, but the quality of your sleep. And a new study out this week suggests that up to 70% of us aren't getting good enough sleep. But, with some small tricks and changes to your snoozing habits, you might finally get the kind of restorative rest you deserve.
FITNESS
psychologytoday.com

Angry People: An Unexpected Explanation

Being hungry can make you feel more irritable and angrier than you otherwise would. This phenomenon, often referred to as "hanger," can negatively affect your mood and interactions. If left unaddressed, hanger can also have implications for your physical health, such as malnutrition. A driver in the car next to...
HEALTH
UPI News

Bananas may improve heart health, especially for women

It may sound bananas, but new research shows eating this potassium-rich food can improve heart health. Avocados and salmon also are high in potassium, helping counteract the negative effects of salt in the diet and lowering blood pressure, researchers said. Other potassium-rich foods include a variety of vegetables, fruits, nuts, beans, dairy products and fish.
NUTRITION
The US Sun

I’m a psychologist – what your interior design says about your personality, so are you controlling or super quiet?

WHEN you're picking rugs, furniture, and paint colors for your home, you're probably following your creative instincts to establish a cohesive look. According to one psychologist, what you choose for your home decor reveals secrets about your personality, including whether you're controlling or more laid-back and quiet. Psychologist Lee Chambers...
INTERIOR DESIGN
MedicalXpress

Long COVID: With no treatment options, it's little wonder people are seeking unproven therapies like 'blood washing'

A recent investigation published by the British Medical Journal revealed that long COVID patients are traveling abroad to seek expensive "blood washing" treatment. This experimental treatment—the medical name for which is apheresis—involves taking blood from the body and "filtering" it. Essentially, when blood is spun quickly in a centrifuge, it separates into layers. You can then either filter out specific components or remove some layers and replace these with more desirable fluids. The blood is then returned to the body through another vein.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

‘We’re all tired’: the everyday exhaustion of Australia’s third Covid winter

When Angie attended a funeral last week, she wore a mask. “I was very much a minority,” she says. As a close family member of the deceased, the musician from Victoria wrestled with feeling disrespectful for wearing it, so she didn’t put the mask on at the gravesite or the wake. Now she’s waiting to see if she, or anyone else at the funeral, has Covid. It’s just the latest of a long line of incidents that have left her feeling bone-tired.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

Novel sensor allows the detection of Alzheimer's 17 years in advance

Early detection is key in the treatment of Alzheimer's, but achieving that is not always possible. Now, a research team at the Ruhr-Universität Bochum has developed a new sensor that is able to identify signs of Alzheimer's disease in the blood up to 17 years before the first clinical symptoms appear, according to a press release by the institution. The device detects the misfolding of the protein biomarker amyloid-betta that causes characteristic deposits in the brain.
CANCER
The Hill

The Hill

648K+
Followers
76K+
Post
488M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy