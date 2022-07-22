ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Here's how far home prices have dropped in the Valley as housing market cools

By Angela Gonzales, Phoenix Business Journal
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CqJjP_0gp6lptt00

Amid a cooling housing market, median sale prices in the Valley are dropping by 5% month over month, leaving home buyers wondering if the market is headed for a crash.

As of July 11, the median sales price dropped to $457,500, down from $480,000 in May, according to The Cromford Report.

"The Arizona housing market is experiencing one of the most rapid reversals in real estate history," said Greg Hague , CEO of Scottsdale-based 72Sold.

"Fast rising interest rates have depressed buyer demand, and a dramatic increase in homes for sale has made buyers more cautious and price sensitive," he said. "This is why the latest stats show the median price of Phoenix metro homes declines by almost 5% in the past two months."

"A period of recalibration is now front and center in the Phoenix housing market," said Steven Hensley , market advisory manager for Zonda.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Comments / 22

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

Package delivery? Trash valet? Renters paying 'absurd' fees

PHOENIX — As Valley rent prices are rising, there's growing confusion about what those increases are paying for. So many complexes are also demanding renters pay more extra fees. Simone lives at Avana at the Pointe apartments in Phoenix. While her rent is going up, it's those added fees...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

1-acre lot in Paradise Valley sells for record $3.5 million

In the midst of a newly challenging real estate market, Frank Aazami and Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty continue its streak of breaking local records with the sale of a Paradise Valley lot. It should be no surprise that economic forces have created some recent obstacles in the housing...
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

A Fabulous Spanish Eclectic Custom Home in Scottsdale with Multiple Living and Entertaining Areas Asks $5,250,000

The Home in Scottsdale, a magnificent retreat has so many special enhancements offering spectacular views of the McDowell Mountains is now available for sale. This home located at 9820 E Thompson Peak Pkwy UNIT 824, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Lisa Westcott (Phone: 480-229-3455) at Silverleaf Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scottsdale, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Business
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Business
Phoenix, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Real Estate
KTLA

Why gas prices are falling in California

Great news at the gas pump. Gasoline prices continue to fall in the Los Angeles area and across California. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded dropped to $5.84 on Friday, down 18-cents from a week ago and 55-cents from a month ago. Statewide, the average is $5.79/gallon, down from […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
citysuntimes.com

No more frenzied seller's market in Phoenix metro area

Well, that's a wrap on the frenzied seller's market in the Phoenix metro area; at least for the short term. Desiree' Cosby, a local real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Arizona Properties, said inventory has been rapidly climbing from 4,300 available homes in April to just over 17,000 homes today.
REAL ESTATE
marketplace.org

Cities respond to rising heat … with new hires

People around the world are dying from heat exposure. A few cities and towns — from Phoenix and Miami here in the U.S. to Athens, Greece, — are responding by hiring “chief heat officers.” It’s a step to the future of local heat resilience as the climate continues to change.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Wear Tech: One of Arizona's newest wearable tech companies

The future of wearable technology is being made today right here in Arizona. The state just matched a private investment to get eight new companies up and running. Think of this device like an Apple Watch. Devices we can wear to live better lives. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has the story.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Housing Prices#Phoenix Metro#Zonda#The Business Journal
azbigmedia.com

KANTO-PPC buys 50 acres in Casa Grande for $3.7M

Land Advisors Organization announced it recently closed on two deals totaling 50 acres, representing two separate sellers at the SEC of Highway 84 and Burris Road in Casa Grande, Arizona. The buyer of both parcels, KPPC Advanced Chemicals Inc. (KANTO-PPC), is a chemical supplier to the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which has a multi-billion-dollar project under construction near Interstate 17 and Loop 303 north of the Valley.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Scottsdale is America’s Fastest-Growing Startup City, Report

According to a recent report by York-IE, U.S. startup companies received $78.5 billion in funding in the fourth quarter of 2021, and those that received significant funding were not just located in the Silicon Valley or in other major tech hotspots. In fact, Scottsdale-based startup companies received enough funding to...
azbigmedia.com

Elliot 94 industrial distribution complex breaks ground in Mesa

Kitchell Development recently commenced construction on Elliot 94, a Class A industrial distribution complex located at the northwest corner of 94th Street and Elliot in Mesa, Ariz. Elliot 94 will be a 214,548-square-foot encompassing two buildings with modern functionality including 30-foot clearance, ample parking and efficient use of natural light....
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
azbex.com

Arizona Housing Deficit Up More Than 1,300%

Housing advocacy group Up for Growth has reported Arizona’s housing underproduction totals 122,683 homes, an increase of 1,377% in the last 10 years. Up for Growth claims its 2022 Housing Underproduction in the United States report is the most detailed analysis of local housing underproduction ever produced. According to...
ARIZONA STATE
Dayana Sabatin

States Getting Stimulus Checks in 2022

The federal government will not be giving residents any more stimulus checks; however, numerous states have started issuing their own. Read on to see which states have already issued them or are in the process of it, and see if your state is included.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AZFamily

Valley realtor notices an uptick in rental properties on the market

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Finding a home to rent in the Valley may be a bit easier compared to this time last year. A Valley-based realtor says the long-term rental market appears to be growing. According to Shelley Sakala with the Sakala Group Real Estate Team, as of Monday afternoon...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Food banks see rising demand, falling support

Donations at Mesa food banks are down. Demand is up. Hope is at a premium. It would seem, though, that there is no lack of fear. “Being that we are part church, there are people who believe that we are looking at those end times,” said David Sauer, social services director for the Mesa Salvation Army on 6th Street. “It’s insane, honestly.”
MESA, AZ
scottsdale.org

Housing market drastically changing in Scottsdale

Scottsdale’s housing market is quickly moving toward a balance between supply and demand, a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro housing market reports – but whether that brings new hope for buyers is another matter. The Cromford Report said the entire region is seeing demand dip and inventory...
WFAA

Why the alarming surge in contracts being canceled for new homes in Dallas-Fort Worth?

DALLAS — this story and other Dallas-Fort Worth business news through our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. North Texas homebuilders are seeing an alarming surge in cancelations of contracts on new homes, triggering a sharp drop in sales and pending sales last month, and a record rate of increase in new home listings in the Multiple Listing Service.
DALLAS, TX
azbigmedia.com

Here’s why experts say Arizona housing market is on a precipice

Affordability in the Arizona housing market is collapsing expeditiously due to an overall lack of inventory, rapidly increasing prices and rising interest rates, according to a new report. Economists at the Common Sense Institute Arizona (CSI), a nonprofit research organization specializing in issues related to economic development, found that Arizona’s...
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy