Early odds have been made available for a few of the matches at WWE’s upcoming SummerSlam event. The main event of the evening will be a Last Man Standing match between the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. The odds for this match are not available at this time, however the initial odds had Reigns as a -250 favorite and Lesnar as a +165 underdog to win the belt.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO