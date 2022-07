Idled in the spring, Northshore Mining is going to stay down for longer. That’s the update from Lourenco Goncalves, CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs, during Friday’s earnings call. He said it will remain idle until at least April of 2023. Goncalves said this is due to less need for pellets, as they are using more prime scrap. "The pellets at Northshore are not needed at this time."

BABBITT, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO