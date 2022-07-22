ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

SEC football forecast has Missouri Tigers finishing closer to bottom than top in East

By Blair Kerkhoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Po1Jf_0gp6lUYk00

The Missouri Tigers are projected to finish closer to the bottom of the SEC East than the top.

The Tigers were picked to finish sixth in the seven-team division, ahead of only Vanderbilt, in the preseason football media poll released Friday. The Commodores, by the way, received a first-place vote.

Last year, Mizzou tied for fourth in the East with a 3-5 record, and in coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s first season, they finished third at 5-5.

The Tigers’ worst division finish was seventh in 2016. They were the division champions in 2013 and 2014.

Georgia was the runaway choice in the East. Alabama was an even bigger favorite in the West. Those teams met in last season’s SEC championship game, won by the Crimson Tide, and in the CFP National Championship Game with the Bulldogs getting revenge.

The Tigers had two players mentioned on the preseason all-conference teams: offensive lineman Javon Foster and kicker Harrison Mevis were named to the third team.

Here is the preseason poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points

SEC EAST

1. Georgia (172) 1,254

2. Kentucky (4) 932

3. Tennessee (1) 929

4. Florida 712

5. South Carolina (3) 662

6. Missouri 383

7. Vanderbilt (1) 196

SEC WEST

1. Alabama (177) 1,262

2. Texas A&M (3) 986

3. Arkansas (1) 844

4. Ole Miss 675

5. LSU 591

6. Mississippi State 390

7. Auburn 338

Preseason All-SEC Teams

OFFENSE

First team

QB – Bryce Young, Alabama

RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL - Warren McClendon, Georgia

OL - O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Second team

QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

RB - Devon Achane, Texas A&M

WR - Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

WR - Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

TE - Cameron Latu, Alabama

OL - Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

OL - Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky

OL - Darnell Wright, Tennessee

OL - Javion Cohen, Alabama

C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Third team

QB – Will Levis, Kentucky

RB - Zach Evans, Ole Miss

RB - Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR - Josh Vann, South Carolina

TE - Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

OL - Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL - Tyler Steen, Alabama

OL - Javon Foster, Missouri

*OL - Jeremy James, Ole Miss

*OL – Kendall Randolph, Alabama

C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee

DEFENSE

First team

DL - Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL - BJ Ojulari, LSU

DL - Derick Hall, Auburn

DL - Byron Young, Tennessee

LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB - Nolan Smith, Georgia

LB - Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB - Kelee Ringo, Georgia

DB - Eli Ricks, Alabama

DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Second team

DL - Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

DL - D.J. Dale, Alabama

DL - Ali Gaye, LSU

DL - Colby Wooden, Auburn

LB - Bumper Pool, Arkansas

LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB - Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina

DB - Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

DB - Christopher Smith, Georgia

DB - Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Third team

DL - Gervon Dexter, Florida

DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL - Maason Smith, LSU

DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB - Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB - Trey Dean III, Florida

DB - Trevon Flowers, Tennessee

DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama

SPECIALISTS

First team

P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK - Will Reichard, Alabama

RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Second team

P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP - Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Third team

P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri

RS - JoJo Earle, Alabama

AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

* tie in voting

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mizzou Sports Talk

Does Missouri Benefit from Tennessee's NCAA Violations?

On July 22, the NCAA Infractions Committee informed the University of Tennessee football program that it is looking into several potential violations. In fact, there are 18 Level I violations in question. Considering that LSU’s current investigation has just eight Level I infractions and those around Baton Rouge are still...
TENNESSEE STATE
Columbia Missourian

Schweizer does not finish in 5,000 final at World Championships

Former Missouri track and field star Karissa Schweizer did not finish in the 5,000-meter final at the World Championships on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon. She appeared to pull up with an injury or cramp toward the end of the race. Schweizer was in eighth at the halfway point of the...
EUGENE, OR
sprintcarandmidget.com

Gastineau Leads OCRS Domination At Lake Ozark

ELDON, Mo. — Whit Gastineau led an AmeriFlex/OCRS IMCA Sprint Car one-two-three-four finish on Friday during the opening night of OCRS vs. POWRi LOS 305‘s at Lake Ozark Speedway. It was the first meeting of the two sanctioning bodies and Gastineau was at the top of the field,...
LAKE OZARK, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, MO
State
Tennessee State
City
Columbia, MO
State
Florida State
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
State
Kentucky State
Columbia, MO
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Missouri Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Missouri College Sports
Columbia, MO
Football
Columbia, MO
College Sports
State
Arkansas State
abc17news.com

Tracking widespread drought across Missouri

Beginning in early June, Mid-Missouri along with parts of the Midwest has seen well below average rainfall totals paired with above average temperatures leading to more widespread drought conditions. Earlier today Governor Parson issued a Drought Alert for 53 counties in Missouri in efforts to combat related issues. An updated...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Canine sniffs out narcotic and 67 lbs of marijuana in central Missouri

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Canine sniffs out a narcotic and 67 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle pulled over in Boone County, Missouri. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers “stopped a Honda Pilot for following too closely on I-70” at the 124-mile marker. Callaway County Sheriff’s Office canine Krieger alerted deputies to the presence of drugs.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Power outages in and around Moniteau, Cooper Counties

Ameren Missouri and several other utilities are working to determine what has caused this (Monday) morning’s power outage in mid-Missouri’s California, Tipton and Clarksburg. California city clerk Jessica Farmer says the entire town is without power, adding that phones aren’t working either. Ameren Missouri spokesman Tony Parino...
CALIFORNIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Football#American Football#College Football#Sec#The Missouri Tigers#Mizzou#Texas A M#Lsu
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several Missouri sheriffs say they refuse to handover concealed carry documents if asked by the FBI

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) Several Missouri county sheriffs are worried about an alleged FBI request for concealed carry permit holder records. The requests allegedly state that Missouri County Sheriffs' offices will need to hand over concealed carry permit holder records to the FBI. However, Capt. Brian Leer, who works at the Boone County Sheriff's Office, says it's never been asked to do this.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man charged in downtown Columbia shooting could appear in court Monday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man charged in a downtown Columbia shooting could appear at hearings scheduled for him at the Boone County Courthouse Monday afternoon. The Boone County Prosecutor's Office charges Todd Nesbitt Jr., 28, of Columbia, with armed criminal action and first-degree assault after the shooting in November left five hurt and one person The post Man charged in downtown Columbia shooting could appear in court Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com

Tracking rain chances through the week

TODAY: After a brief stint of rainfall on Sunday, a better chance for rain comes area wide with scattered showers and storms throughout the day. A stationary boundary has storms ongoing near the lake and I-44 this morning. Rain chances will lift to the north through the morning. By this afternoon, a better chance for scattered showers and storms will come north of I-70, but all see rain today. Highs are various from north to south, but center around 80 near Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Fire burns building at JCMO commuter lot

A fire that appears to have started in a trash can damages the pavilion at Jefferson City’s commuter parking lot. Firefighters were called out about 2-am and found flames coming from the trash can next to the bathrooms at the lot north of the Missouri River bridge. Investigators say the pavilion has heavy fire and smoke damage. No one was hurt.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Judge sentences Columbia man in deadly 2017 shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A judge sentenced a Columbia man last week for his role in a deadly 2017 shooting. Darold Pruitt pleaded guilty to felony counts of voluntary manslaughter, unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree assault, and armed criminal action at a court hearing on Monday. The judge sentenced Pruitt to 12 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.
krcgtv.com

Hallsville man killed in Boone County crash

BOONE COUNTY — A Hallsville man was killed in a single vehicle crash Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash occurred at 9:05 a.m. on MO 124 between Gano Chance Road and Union Church Road. Carl South, 73, crossed the center line,...
kwos.com

Court Marshal challenges Cole County’s Circuit Clerk

Mark Eichholz hopes he’s developed some empathy for the folks who end up in Cole County’s courtrooms. That’s why the longtime court marshal is running for Cole County Circuit Clerk …. Eichholz is taking on the incumbent clerk Dawnel Davison. They’re both running as Republicans in the...
COLE COUNTY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
10K+
Followers
913
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy