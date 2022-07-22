SEC football forecast has Missouri Tigers finishing closer to bottom than top in East

The Missouri Tigers are projected to finish closer to the bottom of the SEC East than the top.

The Tigers were picked to finish sixth in the seven-team division, ahead of only Vanderbilt, in the preseason football media poll released Friday. The Commodores, by the way, received a first-place vote.

Last year, Mizzou tied for fourth in the East with a 3-5 record, and in coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s first season, they finished third at 5-5.

The Tigers’ worst division finish was seventh in 2016. They were the division champions in 2013 and 2014.

Georgia was the runaway choice in the East. Alabama was an even bigger favorite in the West. Those teams met in last season’s SEC championship game, won by the Crimson Tide, and in the CFP National Championship Game with the Bulldogs getting revenge.

The Tigers had two players mentioned on the preseason all-conference teams: offensive lineman Javon Foster and kicker Harrison Mevis were named to the third team.

Here is the preseason poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points

SEC EAST

1. Georgia (172) 1,254

2. Kentucky (4) 932

3. Tennessee (1) 929

4. Florida 712

5. South Carolina (3) 662

6. Missouri 383

7. Vanderbilt (1) 196

SEC WEST

1. Alabama (177) 1,262

2. Texas A&M (3) 986

3. Arkansas (1) 844

4. Ole Miss 675

5. LSU 591

6. Mississippi State 390

7. Auburn 338

Preseason All-SEC Teams

OFFENSE

First team

QB – Bryce Young, Alabama

RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL - Warren McClendon, Georgia

OL - O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Second team

QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

RB - Devon Achane, Texas A&M

WR - Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

WR - Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

TE - Cameron Latu, Alabama

OL - Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

OL - Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky

OL - Darnell Wright, Tennessee

OL - Javion Cohen, Alabama

C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Third team

QB – Will Levis, Kentucky

RB - Zach Evans, Ole Miss

RB - Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR - Josh Vann, South Carolina

TE - Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

OL - Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL - Tyler Steen, Alabama

OL - Javon Foster, Missouri

*OL - Jeremy James, Ole Miss

*OL – Kendall Randolph, Alabama

C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee

DEFENSE

First team

DL - Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL - BJ Ojulari, LSU

DL - Derick Hall, Auburn

DL - Byron Young, Tennessee

LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB - Nolan Smith, Georgia

LB - Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB - Kelee Ringo, Georgia

DB - Eli Ricks, Alabama

DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Second team

DL - Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

DL - D.J. Dale, Alabama

DL - Ali Gaye, LSU

DL - Colby Wooden, Auburn

LB - Bumper Pool, Arkansas

LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB - Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina

DB - Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

DB - Christopher Smith, Georgia

DB - Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Third team

DL - Gervon Dexter, Florida

DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL - Maason Smith, LSU

DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB - Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB - Trey Dean III, Florida

DB - Trevon Flowers, Tennessee

DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama

SPECIALISTS

First team

P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK - Will Reichard, Alabama

RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Second team

P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP - Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Third team

P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri

RS - JoJo Earle, Alabama

AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

* tie in voting