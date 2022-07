Upon arrival officers were notified that the occupants of the home were awakened by gunfire from outside of the residence and that a person inside the residence had been shot. Officers entered the residence and located Marcela Lopez, 40, of Hope, with a gunshot wound to her upper torso lying unresponsive on the floor. Officers rendered medical assistance until Pafford EMS and Hope Fire Department arrived on scene. Mrs. Lopez was transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

HOPE, AR ・ 16 HOURS AGO