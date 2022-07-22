ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntersville, NC

Colonial Pipeline hits 2 million gallon cleanup estimate in ‘NC’s largest gasoline spill’

By Ciara Lankford
 3 days ago

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The amount of gas that leaked from a pipeline in Huntersville in August 2020 has been determined to be at least 2 million gallons, Colonial Pipeline announced Friday.

As part of its recent consent order with the NC Dept. of Environmental Quality, Colonial Pipeline announced on Friday the updated released volume estimate.

This update was required within 30 days of its final agreement.

Following operational data collection and analysis, Colonial said it determined July 27, 2020, as the start date of this leak. They said this date was validated by a third-party expert and allowed them to further analyze the operational data to estimate an updated estimated released volume of gas.

To date, Colonial said it has recovered more than 35,500 barrels and now estimates the released volume to be ~47,600 barrels, roughly 2 million gallons.

“Our commitment to product recovery is evidenced by the volume recovered to date, which is approximately 75% of the updated release estimate. We will be here for as long as it takes to remediate the location,” Colonial Pipeline said in a released statement on Friday.

Earlier in July, a North Carolina judge had signed off on a previously announced agreement between state environmental regulators and Colonial Pipeline for the 2020 gasoline spill in a nature reserve that turned out to be larger than the company initially described.

Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best approved the consent order. The order was filed in Mecklenburg County court.

Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline must carry out specific remedies related to the spill in the Oehler Nature Preserve and pay nearly $5 million in penalties and investigative costs.

This is a developing story. Stay with Queen City News for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

