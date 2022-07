Roman Morgan Piernas Jr. was born on October 20, 1952 to the late Roman “Buddy” Piernas Sr. and Elaine Piernas, in Gulfport MS. He was a lifelong resident of Bay St. Louis, MS, along with being a lifelong member of St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church. He attended St. Rose for grade school and went on to become one of the first African Americans to integrate St. Stanislaus high school. “Mickey”, as he was affectionately called, would then attend Pearl River Community College, paying his own way by driving the school bus while there.

BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS ・ 6 HOURS AGO