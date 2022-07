MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people died and one person was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 30 early Saturday morning. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Highway 30 near milepost 12. Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed a westbound gray GMC Sierra was speeding when it left the roadway and struck a parked black Audi AA8 that was occupied by two people. The GMC then struck two more parked vehicles, a power pole, went over an embankment and struck the front porch of a home, according to OSP.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO