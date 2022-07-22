ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State’s under-the-radar weapons in 2022; NCAA proposes eliminating one-time transfer policy, and more

By Dustin Hockensmith
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a look at some sleepers for the Lions this fall and a new proposal from the NCAA Division 1 Council that could open the door for free, unlimited transfers for student-athletes. Connor Krause from Nittany Nation has a good look at...

therecord-online.com

State-bound Keystone 12s set Monday fundraiser for Mill Hall

MILL HALL, PA – The Keystone 12 (Major) Little League All-Star team will hold a public workout and fundraiser at the Mill Hall Little League field Monday at 6 p.m. Contributions received will help underwrite the expenses connected with the team’s participation in the Pennsylvania Little League state championships starting Wednesday in Bradford.
MILL HALL, PA
PennLive.com

HACC signs articulation agreement with Saint Francis University

HACC and Saint Francis University have announced an expanded articulation agreement that will allow HACC business administration graduates to transfer to Saint Francis University’s accelerated BS/MBA and accelerated BS/MHRM programs. The new partnership between the two institutions gives HACC business administration graduates the option of attending Saint Francis University’s...
LORETTO, PA
PhillyBite

Visiting The Horseshoe Curve Near Altoona PA

In addition to the Railroaders Memorial Museum, the region offers numerous opportunities to learn about railroad history. The museum is housed in the historic Mechanics Building of the Pennsylvania Railroad. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A popular attraction in the area is the Everett Railroad Company, which is about seven miles south of Altoona in Hollidaysburg. Visitors can enjoy themed train rides and regular tourist trains throughout the year.
ALTOONA, PA
beltmag.com

Breezewood, Pennsylvania: The Most American Place on Earth

The meme-able turnpike is a nexus of American culture. Just a bit over thirty miles above the Mason-Dixon Line, where South kisses North and the East parts with the West, there is a rare breach in the Interstate Highway System, where motorists traveling I-70—either from or onto the Pennsylvania Turnpike—are forced into an intentionally generated cosmic vortex, an interdimensional portal in the unincorporated non-place of Breezewood, Pennsylvania. This segment of U.S. Route 30 is an awkward, unnecessary, doubled-back stretch of no-man’s land regulated by traffic-lights and lined with the commercial detritus of late capitalist dystopian American neoliberalism. In recent years, a 2008 photo of the strip has been immortalized in meme form, though even more official channels recognize how dystopian the place is, with the official website of the U.S. Department of Transportation noting that “Many a motorist… after giving thanks to a higher authority for their blessings, has asked a lower authority to ensure a very warm spot in the afterlife for the highway engineers who conceived this design.”
BREEZEWOOD, PA
PennLive.com

$500K awarded for Perry County welcome center

A Perry County project has received a $500,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The grant was awarded to the Clarks Ferry Tavern at 603 N. Market St. in downtown Duncannon for the renovation of the historic building as an official Perry County welcome and interpretive center. “The Tavern will...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

State Police investigate trespassing at Blair County paper mill

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a trespassing incident at the closed Appvion Paper Mill plant. Police say between 4:31 p.m. on June 15, and 3:15 on June 22, multiple vehicles, including a car and an ATV, and people entered a locked gated area and trespassed on the property. Police say […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Respond to Multiple Burglaries in Area

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police recently responded to multiple incidents of burglary. Police in Punxsutawney have released the details of a burglary that occurred on Monday, July 18, in Burnside Township, Clearfield County. Police say unknown actor(s) attempted to gain entry into a residential property located...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police investigate vandalized campers in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after multiple campers were vandalized in Antis Township. According to the owner of Hagerty Farms, someone cut the power cords to six different campers on Tuesday night, July 19. One camper tried to do maintenance and saw his cord had...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Road closure scheduled in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A road will be closed in Sidman starting Tuesday in order for needed work to be done on a railroad. The closure will take place on Mill Road (Route 160) between Plummer Road and Locust Street from approximately July 26 at 7 a.m. to July 27 at 7 p.m. Northfolk Sothern Railroad said the length of the closure will depend on the track time and/or equipment or weather-related issues.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man offers $2,000 reward to find stolen guns

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County man is offering $2,000 dollar reward, months after a Johnstown home was broken into. Eric Murphy is a vintage gun collector, but in August of 2021 his mother’s house was broken into and 13 antique guns were stolen. The weapons that were ransacked include eight Winchester Rifles, one Browning […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Windber man dies of injuries sustained in Scalp Ave. crash, coroner says

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — Authorities say one of three people injured in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Scalp Ave. in Cambria County has died. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees says 20-year-old Toby Shreffler from Windber died Wednesday evening in the ICU at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. He...
WINDBER, PA
WTAJ

Coroner: Man dies after crash on Scalp Ave. in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A 20-year-old man has died following a three-car accident Tuesday evening that shut down a section of Scalp Avenue. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said Toby Shreffler of Windber was riding in the passenger seat of a car driven by his sister at 7:40 p.m. As they were pulling out […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Mahaffey Woman Killed in Head-On Collision

BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Mahaffey woman was killed on Thursday afternoon in a head-on collision on Oklahoma Salem Road, in Brady Township, Clearfield County. According to State Police in DuBois, the accident happened around 2:42 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, as a driver was traveling south on Oklahoma-Salem Road when, for an unknown reason, he entered the oncoming northbound traffic lane. His vehicle struck a northbound vehicle head-on with its front end, and both vehicles came to final rest near the initial impact point.
DUBOIS, PA
