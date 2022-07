CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s TBT time! No. 1 seed Best Virginia will be squaring up with No. 8 seed Virginia Dream in their first obstacle in the hunt for the gran prize of a million dollars. It’s been a quick week for BV, they had some game experience at a packed out exhibition game last weekend against WVU Tech to prepare them for the Elam ending before traveling down to Charleston.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 23 HOURS AGO