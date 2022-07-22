ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally

wcn247.com
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A man brandishing a sharp object who attacked U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin as the Republican candidate for New...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
wcn247.com

Takeaways from Republican Wisconsin gubernatorial debate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor supported by Donald Trump, a former two-term lieutenant governor endorsed by dozens of lawmakers and a state representative pushing for decertification of the state’s 2020 presidential election results largely agreed on most issues in their first debate, The debate Sunday between Trump-backed Tim Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun came just over two weeks before the Aug. 9 primary. Neither Michels nor Kleefisch said they wanted to decertify Trump's 2020 loss in Wisconsin, but Ramthun does. Michels touted his outsider experience, while Kleefisch says she has the best experience in government to lead.
WISCONSIN STATE
wcn247.com

Wisconsin disabled voters file federal lawsuit over ballots

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Four people in Wisconsin with disabilities have filed a lawsuit asking a federal court to ensure that they’ll be able to get help turning in their ballots, even though the conservative-controlled state Supreme Court said no one other than the voter can return absentee ballots in person. The lawsuit was filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Madison. It comes in response both to the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling earlier this month and comments made by Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The state Supreme Court ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal and that only the voter can return their absentee ballot in person to the clerk’s office or a designated site.
MADISON, WI
wcn247.com

Kansas AG tries to tamp down fears about abortion measure

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The attorney general of Kansas is trying to get ahead of arguments that an anti-abortion measure up for a statewide vote next week would hinder medical care for patients with life-threatening pregnancies. Attorney General Derek Schmidt argues in a legal opinion filed Friday that ending ectopic pregnancies does not fall under Kansas’ legal definition of abortion. Schmidt is a Republican running for governor who supports the anti-abortion measure. It's on the ballot Aug. 2 and would amend the Kansas Constitution to allow the Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. Opponents of the measure weren't impressed with Schmidt's analysis, saying the measure would allow lawmakers to redefine abortion.
KANSAS STATE
wcn247.com

Heat wave to hit Pacific Northwest a year after deadly event

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Pacific Northwest is bracing for a major heat wave, with temperatures forecast to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) in some places this week as climate change fuels longer hot spells in a region where such events were historically uncommon. Local officials are on guard after last year's “heat dome,” during which about 800 people died across Oregon, Washington and British Columbia. Much of the U.S. saw above-average warmer temperatures in June, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It estimates that weather and climate disasters, including tornados and extreme drought, have cost at least $9 billion in damage across the nation so far this year.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
wcn247.com

Alaska experiencing wildfires it's never seen before

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska is burning this year in ways rarely or ever seen. So far this year more than 530 wildfires have burned an area the size of Connecticut and the typically worst of the fire season lays ahead. Among the wildfires already this year was the largest ever in a typically largely fireproof southwest region of the state. And a pair of blazes that ripped through forests and produced smoke that blew hundreds of miles to the the Bering Sea community of Nome, where the normally crystal clear air was pushed into the extremely unhealthy category. Recent rains have helped but forecasts are showing a pattern similar to 2004, which was Alaska’s worst fire year.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy